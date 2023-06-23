scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

5G AI-driven technology adopted at Arunachal Nursing College

By Agency News Desk

Itanagar, June 23 (IANS) In a first for the northeastern region, 5G healthcare system with effectively employed Artificial Intelligence (AI), has beeen adopted at the Government Nursing College in Arunachal Pradeshs Pasighat, officials said on Friday.

Funded and initiated by the North Eastern Council (NEC) under the Union Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), 3D AI imaging analysis, AI-based cataract analysis, device for diabetic retinopathy, mobile AI ECG device, wound infection assessment solution, respiratory assessment solution through AI and AI drip monitoring systems have been adopted at the Government Nursing College.

A team led by Arunachal Pradesh Health Minister Alo Libang also visited the 5G lab being set up at the Pasighat Agriculture College under the Imphal (Manipur) based Central Agricultural University.

The project is part of the 5G applications funded and conceived by the NEC, which is being implemented by AMTRON of the Assam government as the hub for all the eight northeastern states.

They were also convinced that the applications can be adopted across different sectors and departments.

Libang and NEC Secretary Moses Chalai felt that the technology combining 5G, Cloud, AI would transform governance, service delivery, various developmental schemes, projects, entrepreneurship business etc.

Chalai said that it is only the beginning, adding that it is even difficult to imagine where this day would lead to, to multi-sector solutions by the engine of AI, Cloud/Net and 5G.

He said that the applications have been made compatible with 4G for now, but 5G will definitely bring in the full scope and outcomes.

Terming the day as historic for the northeastern region and also for the country, Chalai said: “NEC is committed to adopting future technologies to bring positive impact in various development sectors for the speedy socio-economic development of the region.”

The initiative is expected to transform the health and agriculture sectors of the northeastern states and facilitate immersive learning in healthcare education through 5G AI-driven technology intervention.

–IANS

sc/dan/arm

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Apple Pay on course to arrive in India soon after initial talks with NPCI
Next article
Farhan Akhtar has been 'obsessed' with cars since childhood
This May Also Interest You
News

Farhan Akhtar has been 'obsessed' with cars since childhood

Technology

Apple Pay on course to arrive in India soon after initial talks with NPCI

Health & Lifestyle

Common heart rhythm disorder more likely to cause dementia in women than men

News

Rekha loves to sketch with charcoal, reveals 'GHKPM' director

Technology

India, US to develop small modular reactors for domestic and export markets

News

NTR Jr wraps up action packed schedule of ‘Devara’ in Hyderabad

Technology

US lawyer to pay $5K fine for presenting fake AI cases via ChatGPT

Technology

Titan vessel implosion was so fast that victims 'never knew it happened'

Sports

Worcestershire sign India fast bowler Navdeep Saini for four matches of County Championship

News

Satinder Sartaaj blends French with Punjabi in upcoming song 'Paris Di Jugni'

Technology

Shiprocket integrates its seller app with ONDC network

News

Gulshan Devaiah calls Rajkummar Rao the 'flag bearer' for a generation of actors

Sports

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar earn Test call-ups for WI tour; no place for Pujara, Umesh, Shami

Sports

Gaikwad, Jaiswal, and Mukesh earn Test call-ups for WI tour, no place for Pujara, Umesh (ld)

Technology

US to train and fly Indian astronauts to International Space Station in 2024

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan gives savage reply to Bebika Dhurve; Fan says ‘Fire lag raha hai banda’

Health & Lifestyle

Why men lose ability to fight bladder cancer as they age

News

Warner Bros Discovery is negotiating a $500 million deal to sell publishing assets

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US