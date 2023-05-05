scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

5G smartphone shipments grow 14% in India in Q1 2023: Report

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) The 5G smartphone shipments grew 14 per cent (year-on-year) in India in the first quarter (Q1) 2023, with 5G smartphone shipment share increased to 41 per cent, a new report said on Friday.

According to CyberMedia Research (CMR), India’s 5G smartphone momentum continued through Q1 2023 with 34 new 5G launches, with Samsung leading the country’s market with a 23 per cent share, followed by Apple with a 17 per cent market share.

In addition, India’s smartphone market shipments declined by 21 per cent (year-on-year), during Q1 2023, while the overall mobile market in the country declined by 20 per cent (year-on-year).

“The decline in smartphone shipments during Q1 2023 marks the first ever Q1 decline since 2019 and is attributed to extended inventory, weakened demand, and inflation. The overall feature phone segment declined by 19 per cent (year-on-year), driven by muted demand and an increase in feature phone to smartphone upgrades,” said Shipra Sinha, Analyst – Industry Intelligence Group, CyberMedia Research (CMR).

Moreover, the report showed, due to challenging economic conditions and slow demand, India saw a 38 per cent (year-on-year) decline in the affordable smartphone segment (sub-Rs 7000), a 25 per cent (year-on-year) decline in the value-for-money smartphone segment (Rs 7000 – Rs 25,000), and a 23 per cent decline in the premium smartphone segment (Rs 25,000 – Rs 50,000).

However, the super-premium smartphone segment (Rs 50,000 – Rs 1,00,000) and the uber premium segment (>Rs 1,00,000) shipments saw remarkable growth of 96 per cent and 208 per cent (year-on-year), respectively.

Samsung (20 per cent), Vivo (17 per cent) and Xiaomi (16 per cent), captured the top three spots in the smartphone leaderboard in Q1 2023, followed by Oppo (10 per cent) and Realme (9 per cent).

Around $2 billion worth of 5G smartphones shipped in Q1 2023.

The report further mentioned that the cumulative 5G smartphone shipments are set to cross the 100 million mark in Q2 2023.

Apart from the 5G smartphone segment, Samsung also held the top spot in the smartphone market with a 20 per cent market share in Q1 2023.

Vivo secured the second spot with a 17 per cent market share, while, Xiaomi slipped to the third position in the smartphone leaderboard with a 16 per cent share.

“The overall foldable smartphone shipments grew 125 per cent (year-on-year) in Q1 2023. This growth in the foldable smartphone market will bolster the overall smartphone market in CY2023 and beyond,” said Menka Kumari, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group, CyberMedia Research (CMR).

Further, OPPO secured the fourth position with a market share of 10 per cent, while, Realme held the fifth position with a market share of 9 per cent.

However, Apple maintained its steady growth with a 7 per cent market share in the smartphone market in Q1 2023, recording a significant (year-on-year) increase of 67 per cent in its shipments.

–IANS

shs/prw/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Wrestlers' demands have been met, should allow probe to be completed: Anurag Thakur
Next article
K.L. Rahul likely to miss World Test Championship Final after being ruled out of IPL 2023: Report
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Australia to tour South Africa for three T20Is, five ODIs ahead of ODI World Cup

Sports

K.L. Rahul likely to miss World Test Championship Final after being ruled out of IPL 2023: Report

Sports

Wrestlers' demands have been met, should allow probe to be completed: Anurag Thakur

Sports

Korea's Lee puts well for tied second place at Wells Fargo Championship

Health & Lifestyle

Bacterial pneumonia caused Covid deaths, not 'cytokine storm': Study

Sports

Ahead of IPL match in Jaipur, CGST issues notice to RCA for forgery

Technology

3 out of 4 smartphone users in India suffering from Nomophobia: Study

Technology

Apple, Samsung capture 96% of global smartphone operating profits

Technology

Covid was 4th leading cause of death among Americans in 2022: US CDC

Sports

IPL 2023: Whoever is bowling better, I try to give him the tough overs, says Nitish on giving Chakaravarthy final over

News

Kangana Ranaut reveals the most challenging thing about directing a film

News

Actor Vaarun Bhagat: 'Undekhi' has been my biggest project so far

Sports

Football: Has Messi's career with Paris Saint-Germain come to end? (Analysis)

News

Smriti Irani shares her 25-yr-old advertisement on menstrual hygiene

News

Rs 35 cr set to be constructed for Salman Khan-SRK’s sequence in ‘Tiger 3’

Health & Lifestyle

E-prescriptions in health utilities to help Bengal govt to preserve patient data

News

Nick Jonas says his wife Priyanka Chopra is a ‘boss’, praises ‘Citadel’ team

Sports

IPL 2023: The game was in our hands and we lost the game, admits SRH head coach Brian Lara

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US