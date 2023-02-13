5G tech opens immense possibilities: Industry experts on World Radio Day

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) The convergence of radio broadcasting and Internet Protocol (IP) services via 4G and 5G technologies open new possibilities for discovery of content, personalised experiences and interactive media in India, industry experts said on Monday.

On the occasion of the World Radio Day, the experts said that the radio industry has the potential to thrive if encouraged with a level-playing field to co-exist with the digital ecosystem.

In June 1923, the Radio Club of Bombay made the first-ever broadcast in the country.

“Ever since we have achieved phenomenal growth and after 100 years, we are only thriving. At one end of the spectrum, radio works as the last mile approach and at the other end, it assists advertisers to reach the audiences in media dark corners,” Nisha Narayanan, Director and COO, RED FM and Magic FM, told IANS.

Radio offers reasonableness, wide reach, interest group selectivity, and convenient message conveyance.

The industry can thrive by allowing news and current affairs on the radio.

“This can further encourage more players to join the ecosystem and make it less monopolistic in nature,” Narayanan added.

On November 3, 2011, UNESCO declared February 13 as World Radio Day.

It is observed to preserve the importance of radio as well as to encourage decision makers to provide access to information through radio.

The theme for the World Radio Day this year is ‘Radio and Peace’.

“Radio broadcasters have a rich history of bringing people and communities together with entertainment, information, and public safety. Radio is poised for new successes and growth in the next few years,” said Ashruf El Dinary, SVP, Xperi Digital Platform and HD Radio.

“The innovative services will create new opportunities for radio broadcasters to better serve their local communities,” El Dinary told IANS.

For RJ Supriya at Fever FM, radio is an emotion.

“In a world where our screens have taken over, radio is the theatre of mind that reminds us of the simplicity of life. Today I celebrate every listener, every fellow colleague and every artist who makes radio magical in every way,” she said.

