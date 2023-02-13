scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

5G tech opens immense possibilities: Industry experts on World Radio Day

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) The convergence of radio broadcasting and Internet Protocol (IP) services via 4G and 5G technologies open new possibilities for discovery of content, personalised experiences and interactive media in India, industry experts said on Monday.

On the occasion of the World Radio Day, the experts said that the radio industry has the potential to thrive if encouraged with a level-playing field to co-exist with the digital ecosystem.

In June 1923, the Radio Club of Bombay made the first-ever broadcast in the country.

“Ever since we have achieved phenomenal growth and after 100 years, we are only thriving. At one end of the spectrum, radio works as the last mile approach and at the other end, it assists advertisers to reach the audiences in media dark corners,” Nisha Narayanan, Director and COO, RED FM and Magic FM, told IANS.

Radio offers reasonableness, wide reach, interest group selectivity, and convenient message conveyance.

The industry can thrive by allowing news and current affairs on the radio.

“This can further encourage more players to join the ecosystem and make it less monopolistic in nature,” Narayanan added.

On November 3, 2011, UNESCO declared February 13 as World Radio Day.

It is observed to preserve the importance of radio as well as to encourage decision makers to provide access to information through radio.

The theme for the World Radio Day this year is ‘Radio and Peace’.

“Radio broadcasters have a rich history of bringing people and communities together with entertainment, information, and public safety. Radio is poised for new successes and growth in the next few years,” said Ashruf El Dinary, SVP, Xperi Digital Platform and HD Radio.

“The innovative services will create new opportunities for radio broadcasters to better serve their local communities,” El Dinary told IANS.

For RJ Supriya at Fever FM, radio is an emotion.

“In a world where our screens have taken over, radio is the theatre of mind that reminds us of the simplicity of life. Today I celebrate every listener, every fellow colleague and every artist who makes radio magical in every way,” she said.

–IANS

na/

Previous article
Beijing's number of major AI firms exceeds 1,000
Next article
5G tech opens immense possibilities: Industry experts on World Radio Day
This May Also Interest You
Technology

'It is disturbing': SC on Chief Justices of HCs not allowing virtual hearing

News

Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic arrive with son in Udaipur for Valentine's Day wedding

News

'Lag Ja Gale' actor Namik Paul quit journalism to pursue acting

News

Papon's 'Duti Nayan' marks reunion with Sarat after 23 years

Health & Lifestyle

Faiz Ahmed Faiz: Revolutionary in verse and deed; romantic at heart

News

Mani Ratnam releases 'Ponniyin Selvan' writer Kalki's Tamil biography

News

Erica Fernandes had gala time shooting 'Ishq Hua' in Chandigarh

News

Sunny Hinduja shares special bond with Kartik Aaryan as both are ‘disruptive outsiders’

News

Zia Mohyeddin, British-Pakistani actor last seen in 'Immaculate Conception', dies at 91

News

Painter Lalita Lajmi, who played cameo in 'Taare Zameen Par', passes away

News

Babul Supriyo hospitalised after complaining of chest pain

Technology

'Aiyyo!', says PM Modi after meeting Insta influencer behind viral layoff video

Technology

Indian-American judge slaps $1 mn fine on Facebook

Technology

India talking with G20 nations to build norms for regulating crypto mining: Finance Minister

News

PM all praise for Kannada pan-India superstars Yash, Rishab Shetty

News

Shakti Mohan, Himansh Kohli's 'Daayein Baayein' sets V-Day mood

News

Pranav Mohanlal's Malayalam movie 'Hridayam' set for V-Day re-release

News

After first Comic Con, Ishaan Khatter realises what all he has been missing

News

Leslie Grace looks back at junking of 'Batgirl', questions studio's move

Technology

Why iPhone 14 Pro Max costs 3.7% more to make than iPhone 13 Pro Max

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US