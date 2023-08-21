scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

6 in 10 retailers plan to adopt AI, ML globally: Report

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Nearly six in 10 retailers plan to adopt artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and computer vision (CV) technologies over the next year to boost the shopping experience offered within stores and online worldwide, a new report said on Monday.

According to the consumer technology company Honeywell, retailers see this new technology as complementing and enhancing their workforce rather than eliminating jobs.

“New technologies like AI, ML and CV have the potential to enable retailers to deliver personalised experiences, optimise operations, improve inventory management and prevent fraud — all of which enhance customer satisfaction and can lead to increased sales and profitability,” said George Koutsaftes, president and CEO of Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions.

The report involved some 1,000 retail directors across the US, Europe, the Middle East and Africa in leadership roles, including IT, operations, and customer experience.

The report found that 38 per cent of retailers are using these technologies for select use cases or regions, 35 per cent are using them on a larger scale, 24 per cent are in a pilot phase or in discussions, and only 3 per cent said they were not using these technologies at all.

Almost half (48 per cent) of respondents identified AI, ML and CV as the top technologies expected to have a significant impact on the retail industry over the next three to five years.

Moreover, the respondents predicted that AI, ML and CV will bring the greatest value to four key functions in retail — automating and supporting day-to-day tasks, such as picking and scheduling; supporting customer service, including live chat, for digital channels; creating targeted customer marketing campaigns and improving inventory management.

Most retailers said they see AI, ML and CV primarily as tools to augment and maximise their workforce, rather than to replace employees, while only 7 per cent said their primary purpose for these solutions would be to reduce human labour.

–IANS

shs/ksk

6
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
‘Aarambh’ brings twisted characters to life
Next article
Jatin Suri joins the cast of upcoming TV show 'Saubhagyavati Bhava 2'
This May Also Interest You
News

Utkarsh Sharma shouts 'Hindustan Jindabad' during Delhi visit

Technology

Wipro appoints Brijesh Singh as global AI head

News

Nick Jonas reveals his fondness for 'paneer, biryani and dosa'

Technology

Solid-state batteries, software essential for bigger share in EV era

News

Kay Kay Menon on 'Love All': 'It will feel like you are watching an international match'

Sports

AIFF receives encouraging response for Institutional League

Lyrics

AP Dhillon – With You Song Lyrics

Sports

Sara Wakita, Tenshi Iwami claim historic victories at Tamil Nadu International Surf Open QS 3000

News

Pankaj Tripathi's father Pandit Banaras Tiwari passes away at 99

News

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ premiere announced

Health & Lifestyle

Covid-19 may trigger new-onset high blood pressure: Study

Sports

'I'll keep plugging along and try to win games…', Maxwell keen to extend his international career as long as possible

News

Friday Night Plan on Netflix is a heartwarming tale of self discovery

News

Jatin Suri joins the cast of upcoming TV show 'Saubhagyavati Bhava 2'

News

‘Aarambh’ brings twisted characters to life

News

Aayush Sharma returns to Azerbaijan for the final schedule of 'Ruslaan'

Technology

Samsung unveils world's first gaming title featuring HDR10+ GAMING standard

News

Samantha, Trisha, Tamannaah, Shruti, Nayanthara turn Barbie with AI spin

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US