scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

This Valentine’s day, love letter could be written by a Chatbot not your BAE!!

Around 62 per cent of Indians who were surveyed are planning to use the AI chatbot ChatGPT to help write their love letters this Valentine's Day

By News Bureau

Around 62 per cent of Indians who were surveyed are planning to use the AI chatbot ChatGPT to help write their love letters this Valentine’s Day, the highest out of all the countries surveyed, with 73 per cent also using AI to boost their dating profiles, a report showed on Thursday.

With ChatGPT starting to infiltrate every aspect of our daily lives, 78 per cent of Indians surveyed were also unable to spot the difference between a love letter written by the AI chatbot and the one written by a human, according to the report by cyber-security company McAfee.

The vast majority (60 per cent) of Indian respondents preferred a machine-generated love note.

The most popular reason given for using AI as a ghost-writer was that it would make the sender feel more confident (59 per cent), others cited lack of time (32 per cent) or lack of inspiration (26 per cent), while 14 per cent said it would just be quicker and easier, believing they would not be found out.

However, 57 per cent of respondents said they would be offended if they found out the note they had received was produced by a machine.

“With Valentine’s Day around the corner, it’s important to stay vigilant and use security solutions that can help safeguard your privacy and identity and protect you from clicking on malicious links a scammer might send,” said Steve Grobman, McAfee Chief Technology Officer.

“It is easy to drop your guard when chatting to a potential partner but it’s important to be on alert if you’re asked suspicious requests for money or personal information,” Grobman added.

With the rise in popularity of artificial intelligence, particularly tools such as ChatGPT that anybody with a web browser can access, the chances of receiving machine-generated information are on the rise.

In fact, 76 per cent of Indians admit to being catfished — which is when somebody pretends to be someone they’re not online — or knowing somebody who has.

Additionally, 89 per cent of Indian respondents have engaged in direct conversations with strangers on social media across platforms, compared to 66 per cent globally.

“Those looking for love are often more vulnerable to scams, and cybercriminals use that to their advantage, engaging in long, sophisticated attempts to steal from their victims,” said the report.

Previous article
No new Covid variants emerged during China's recent outbreak: Lancet study
Next article
Twitter to charge $100 from developers for access to basic API
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Centre relaxes Covid travel norms for passengers from China, other countries

Technology

BharatPe refutes Ashneer's claim that 150 mn users' data breached

Technology

Zomato's net loss widens to Rs 347 cr in December quarter

News

Ben Affleck’s AIR to premiere on Prime Video in India

Health & Lifestyle

Oommen Chandy recovering well, says doctor

Technology

Kerala IT firm gifts gleaming C-Class Merc to 'invaluable' employee

Technology

Russia launches cargo ship to int'l space station

Technology

Lithium, gold deposits found in J&K

Technology

World's fastest accelerating e-car unveiled at Hyderabad E-Motor Show

News

Avantika Vandanapu to star in Paramount Pictures’ film ‘Mean Girls – The Musical’

Health & Lifestyle

Army evacuates pregnant woman from winter isolated J&K's Nawapachi

Health & Lifestyle

Punjab's private drug rehab centres facing closure

Technology

1 Indian firm paying Rs 8.2 cr for email-driven cyber attack

News

Best-selling author, podcast guru Jay Shetty turns global talent scout

Technology

TRAI's move to display callers' names endangers privacy, imposes costs: IAMAI

Technology

Is Bill Gates ‘dating’ Paula Hurd, widow of late Oracle CEO?!

Technology

Online dating, romance scam victims report Rs 7,966 loss on average in India

News

Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts to comment on her new pics with her husband Shanwaz Shaikh

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara, Sidharth's note for wedding guests is all about making 'memories'

Technology

Google announces AI-enabled updates to Search, Maps, Translate

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US