7 in 10 workers are millennials in India: Report

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Seven out of 10 employees (about 70 per cent) are millennials in India, and about 22 per cent of millennials in the workforce are females, a new report showed on Friday.

According to the Great Place To Work India report, a remarkable 87 per cent of millennials consider their current companies to be a great workplace.

The report also stated that 39 per cent of millennials have grown to managerial positions, a testament to the progressive leadership development strategies employed by these companies.

“As torchbearers of change, millennials today demand transparency and equity. They courageously probe the essence of fairness within organisations, urging their leaders to uphold the values they profess. In this era of open communication, they expect their workplaces to mirror their aspirations,” said Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, CEO, Great Place To Work India.

Moreover, the report said that the rise of millennial managers underscores their prowess in shaping and nurturing workplace cultures that resonate with the values and aspirations of their generation.

About 52 per cent of millennials expressed confidence in their leaders’ judgment.

Millennials undergo varying experiences across industries, with noteworthy contrasts emerging. In four of nine sectors, millennials exhibit strong positivity when organisations contribute positively to society.

Conversely, issues like perceived managerial favouritism and equitable profit sharing generate the least positive responses, the report mentioned.

Notably, millennials constitute a substantial percentage in key sectors — 75 per cent in Financial Services and Insurance, 75 per cent in Healthcare, and 72 per cent in Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical fields.

As workplaces continue to evolve, 45 per cent of millennials reported experiencing abundant innovation opportunities, fostering creativity and cutting-edge thinking.

1
