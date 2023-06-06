scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

73.7% of healthcare firms pay ransomware demand: Report

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) Healthcare organisations had a 73.7 per cent likelihood of paying a ransomware demand, and they are also the fourth most targeted sector by ransomware attacks (13 per cent) globally, a new report said on Tuesday.

As ransomware attacks become more common, organisations are taking steps to mitigate the damage if they are hit, according to a global cyber risk management company Arete.

Some of the most effective controls include backups, multifactor authentication (MFA), and endpoint detection and response (EDR), which can all play a role in helping keep your organisation safe.

“Healthcare organisations are often targets of ransomware because the presence of sensitive information, including PII and PHI, can increase the likelihood of ransom payment,” said Arete’s Chief Data Officer, Chris Martenson.

“In today’s digital-first world, it is pivotal for healthcare organisations to build cybersecurity teams in-house or collaborate with a third-party security partner to implement effective mitigation tactics and controls,” he added.

Less than one in four healthcare organisations has MFA in place, while just over half report performing regular backups.

Moreover, the report said that just having an EDR platform is one of the more effective ways to decrease the payment likelihood in the healthcare sector.

Data encryption is the top technique used for impact in 100 per cent of the ransomware cases that impacted the healthcare sector. The next most popular technique was ‘inhibiting system recovery’.

To mitigate the risk of data exfiltration, user training and data backups are two key controls to consider, the report said.

–IANS

shs/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Brain tumour: Early detection is key to faster prognosis, say doctors
Next article
Instagram's story icon size suddenly gets huge, users react
This May Also Interest You
News

The Lambert family returns in Insidious: The Red Door

Technology

Social media 'trust or distrust' buttons may help curb spread of fake news

Health & Lifestyle

Thwarted malware attack on e-Hospital services, no data breach: AIIMS

News

How Gayatri Devi's biography helped Ayeesha prepare for 'Inspector Avinash'

Sports

WTC Final: Focus on Rohit as India aim to end ICC title drought in clash with formidable Australia

News

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha to premiere on 9th June

News

Anjali Tatrari reveals what inspired her to take up her 'Vanshaj' role

News

Shahid Kapoor: Was concerned about dad judging my choice to become a hero

Sports

French Open: Sabalenka ends Svitolina's run to reach maiden semifinal in Paris

News

'Captain America 4' retitled 'Brave New World'

Health & Lifestyle

World not on track to achieve SDG 7 for energy: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Power to grant bail on medical grounds in PMLA case discretionary: Delhi HC

Technology

Instagram's story icon size suddenly gets huge, users react

Health & Lifestyle

Brain tumour: Early detection is key to faster prognosis, say doctors

Health & Lifestyle

Baby born from uterus transplanted & implanted via robot in world first

Sports

Minor League Cricket to conduct player draft on Wednesday

News

'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya' a modern take on the legend of Shiv and Shakti

News

Malhar Thakar’s ‘Gulaam Chor’ is a comedy suspense drama around a heist

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US