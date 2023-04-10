scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

73% of workers want to know about internal growth opportunities: Report

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) About 73 per cent of employees want to know about career opportunities inside their organisation, and employees, who are provided with access to self-service technology for career mobility exploration, are half as likely to have plans to quit their job, a new report showed on Monday.

According to the 2023 global research report focused on talent mobility trends by Cornerstone, about 51 per cent of employees say that the best way their company can support their skill development is by giving them opportunities to pivot, stretch, and grow.

The report measured the views of 1,060 employers and 1,000 learners across Europe, North America and Asia about the importance of career mobility and internal growth opportunities.

“As the talent landscape continues to evolve, employers will need to adopt a system which adequately attracts, engages and retains high-performing talent,” said Ben Eubanks, Principal Analyst and Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory.

When it comes to high-performing organisations, they prioritise employee growth.

High-belonging employees, described as employees who feel a strong sense of belonging within their organisation, are more interested in all aspects of learning, while low- belonging employees are twice as likely to say they wouldn’t consider other career opportunities inside the business.

The report showed high belonging employees are 190 per cent more likely to say their manager would support their career growth, while employees who score low on workplace belonging are six times more likely to say they don’t know if their manager or employer tracks their skills.

Moreover, the report findings revealed that employee interest in exploring new projects and strengthening existing skills is not limited.

Women were roughly (33 per cent more likely than men) to say they would like to look into projects that would allow them to learn new or different skills.

People under the age of 45 were about 50 per cent more likely than those over 45 to say they would like to explore projects that develop new connections and mentors.

Employees in larger organisations (1,000+ employees) prioritise projects that let them explore other internal opportunities without risking their current position, according to the report.

Further, the report revealed that employees prefer using technology to explore career options rather than speaking directly with managers.

Nearly 80 per cent of employees are more likely to prefer a self-service technology option over a manager conversation when it comes to understanding what internal career opportunities exist.

Additionally, employees who have access to self-service technology for career mobility exploration are 50 per cent less likely to have plans to quit their job compared to those with no visibility.

“Based on the findings of our 2023 research study, there’s no doubt that employees are hungry for growth and development opportunities, and require increased career transparency. As technology and tools become smarter and more interconnected, the manager’s role in employee growth is changing and AI has the power to align individual career ambitions with company objectives, delivering real impact to the bottom line,” said Vincent Belliveau, Chief International Officer at Cornerstone.

–IANS

shs/vd

Previous article
Elon Musk begins following PM Modi on Twitter, users react
Next article
Kashish Duggal: From auditions, mock shoots, readings to re-shoots, done it all for ‘Sapnon Ki Chhalaang’
This May Also Interest You
News

Marathi actress, Shiv Sena's Deepali Sayed accuses ex-aide of threats, defamation

News

Simron Upadhyay on her role: Noor is a very coming of age character

Health & Lifestyle

Covid infection rising in kids, doctors report high fever, itchy eyes

News

Kashish Duggal: From auditions, mock shoots, readings to re-shoots, done it all for ‘Sapnon Ki Chhalaang’

Technology

Elon Musk begins following PM Modi on Twitter, users react

Health & Lifestyle

Mandaviya visits RML Hospital, reviews mock drill for ensuring Covid readiness

Sports

Villarreal's Baena reports Real Madrid's Valverde to police after car park aggression

Technology

Funding in Indian startups plunges 75% in Q1 2023, no new unicorn in 3 months

Health & Lifestyle

Covid threat: BMC advises senior citizens to mask up, must in hospitals

News

Bappi Lahiri's family gets emotional watching 'Disco Dancer-The Musical' rehearsals

News

8 interesting book-to-screen adaptations; watch literary characters come to life on screen

Health & Lifestyle

Mask will be made mandatory depending on surge in Covid cases: TN minister

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill can break Kohli's record for most runs in a season, feels Ravi Shastri

News

'I am open to dating Aditya Roy Kapur,' says 'Coka 2.0' singer Lisa Mishra

Health & Lifestyle

SC junks plea on efficacy of Remdesivir, Favipiravir for treatment of Covid-19

Technology

Zydus gets US FDA nod for antibiotic drug Azithromycin

Sports

'If I don't get injured': Zverev believes he could have beaten Nadal in French Open semis last year

Technology

Foldable smartphones in Rs 60K-75K range to grow 5 times by 2026: Report

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US