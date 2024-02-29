HomeWorldTechnology

80% of Indian mid-market firms bullish on growth, create more jobs this year

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Feb 29 (IANS) Driven by initiatives such as ‘Make in India’, ease of doing business and ongoing digital transformation, 80 per cent of Indian mid-market businesses maintain a positive economic outlook in the next 12 months — up from 78 per cent in the first half of 2023 — despite global economic sentiments showing signs of decline, a new report showed on Thursday.

There is also a notable shift towards integrating advanced technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), with a staggering 72 per cent of Indian mid-market leaders foreseeing a surge in technology investments to leverage AI’s potential, according to International Business Report (IBR), Grant Thornton’s global survey of mid-market companies.

“The bullish outlook extends beyond just profit expectations. About 83 per cent of Indian mid-market firms expect growth in revenue in the coming year, as India’s expansive domestic market offers lucrative expansion opportunities,” said Siddhartha Nigam, Partner, Grant Thornton Bharat.

“This revenue growth is likely to create more jobs, particularly in mid-market firms as per the IBR, as 78 per cent anticipate a surge in employment this year, surpassing the global average of 51 per cent.”

However, amid this technological evolution, 44 per cent acknowledge the potential increase in the cost of upskilling people due to AI, suggesting the need for strategic planning during this transition.

Furthermore, 58 per cent believe AI will drive innovation in products and services to differentiate themselves in the market and exceed customer expectations. This reflects a clear recognition of the role AI plays in driving growth.

“Dynamic advancements and innovations can quickly disrupt traditional business models, leading to revenue decline and loss of market shares. To counteract these challenges, companies must maintain agility, consistently invest in technology especially Generative AI, cloud etc,” said Raja Lahiri, Partner and Tech Leader at Grant Thornton Bharat.

–IANS

na/dan

Previous article
'If trials are only in the hands of WFI, and govt can't do anything then we won't participate in it', says Bajrang Punia
Next article
Year of the Stork for celeb couples: Ranveer-Deepika, Virushka, and more
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US