85% Indian IT leaders ready for demands of AI in their infrastructure: Report

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) About 8 in 10 (85 per cent) Indian IT leaders believe that their existing IT infrastructure is ready for the demands of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, while only 56 per cent in Asia-Pacific have certainty about the ability of their infrastructure for AI, a new report said on Monday.

According to the global interconnection and data centre company Equinix, AI uptake is on the rise across all industry sectors, with more than 90 per cent of the IT decision-makers polled in India seeking to benefit from the advantages of AI and already using or planning to use it across multiple key functions.

“AI, especially generative AI, has made significant strides, and its adoption in India is growing tremendously. AI will catalyse intelligent applications, empowering organisations to thrive in a dynamic digital landscape. Embracing AI is the key to resilience, competitive advantage, and sustainable growth,” said Manoj Paul, Managing Director, Equinix India.

Moreover, the report showed that organisations are most likely to be using AI, or planning to do so, in IT operations (93 per cent), followed by e-commerce (93 per cent), and customer experience (92 per cent).

Asia-Pacific remains a strong region projected to contribute around 70 per cent of global growth in 2023.

The report found that 58 per cent of Indian businesses are planning to expand to new countries in the next 12 months.

In addition to digital infrastructure updates, the report also highlighted the need for education and collaboration to enable IT teams to optimise the deployment of this infrastructure, with AI and machine learning expertise being the most sought after (56 per cent) by those growing their IT teams.

