scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

90% IT decision-makers admit to reusing passwords at work: Report

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, May 1 (IANS) About 90 per cent of IT decision-makers across a wide range of industries who play a key role in enterprise purchasing decisions have admitted to reusing passwords at the workplace, a new report has shown.

According to open-source password management service provider Bitwarden, a majority of respondents (about 49 per cent) are deploying or have plans to deploy passwordless technology.

“Our survey shows businesses are looking beyond passwords and desire new technologies that reflect passwordless workflows, which shouldn’t come as a surprise. While strong and unique passwords are highly effective at safeguarding data, weak or re-used passwords that are not managed by an end-to-end encrypted password manager present serious vulnerabilities,” said Bitwarden CEO Michael Crandell.

Moreover, the report showed that around half (51 per cent) are relying on the ‘something you are’ (biometrics, facial recognition, fingerprint, voice) form of passwordless authentication.

About 41 per cent say ‘better security’ is the primary reason to deploy passwordless technology.

The report also mentioned that about 60 per cent reported their organisation experienced a cyberattack within the past year, and 49 per cent said they are struggling with employees who use unauthorised devices or software without IT’s approval.

About 80 per cent reported having a ransomware mitigation strategy.

Further, the report said that a large majority (79 per cent) of IT decision-makers want their employer to require employees to use the same password manager across the organisation.

When asked what makes a good password manager, 60 per cent cite security, 56 per cent cite the availability of two-factor authentication (2FA), and 40 per cent cite ease-of-use.

–IANS

shs/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IAMAI promoting anti-Indian, pro-Big Tech views: MayMy India CEO
Next article
'PS: 2' mints Rs 150 crore globally in 3 days, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' crosses mark in 9 days
This May Also Interest You
News

'PS: 2' mints Rs 150 crore globally in 3 days, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' crosses mark in 9 days

Technology

IAMAI promoting anti-Indian, pro-Big Tech views: MayMy India CEO

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan gets trolled over fashion line; Fans shocked at the price of Tshirts and jackets

News

Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar's daughter makes debut as film producer

Dialogues

The Kerala Story Dialogues: Adah Sharma’s powerful dialogues

Health & Lifestyle

Eli Lilly's diabetes drug also helps substantial weight loss

Health & Lifestyle

Cambodia reported 1,400 HIV cases last yr: Report

News

Raja Kumari says budding artists should strike balance between music, glam

News

Kangana on same-sex marriage: It is a matter of the heart

Sports

IPL 2023 on digital gets overwhelming response from advertisers

Technology

Real Estate, BFSI hiring in India continued to grow in April: Report

Sports

Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar wins gold at Chula Vista athletics meet

Technology

Scientists inch closer to developing antiviral to fight mpox, Covid

News

From Kartik Aaryan to Anil Kapoor: 'Ponniyin Selvan: 2' screening was a starry affair

News

Pune Police clamp down on A R Rahman's concert midway for flouting time limit

News

Aryan Khan's directorial web debut is titled 'Stardom'

News

MasterChef Australia' judge Jock Zonfrillo dies on eve of new series

News

Jahnvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao wrap up filming for 'Mr & Mrs Mahi'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US