scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

92% of Indian business leaders find optimal CX immersive: Report

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) About 92 per cent of Indian business leaders believe that the optimal customer experience (CX) is immersive and integrates naturally into what customers are doing, a new report has shown.

According to a report by technology company Zendesk, customers are also expecting more from the brands with which they do business, and the vast majority of them (80 per cent) say their customer service standards have improved in the last year.

“This year, our CX Trends shows that this shift in behaviour has prompted leaders to invest in technology that creates an immersive, yet seamless experience. These new standards of customer service are critical to boosting customer acquisition and loyalty, as well as profitability,” said Adrian McDermott, Chief Technology Officer at Zendesk.

Moreover, the report said, roughly three in four Indian business leaders say CX will be a much more important priority in the next 12 months, to the extent that 79 per cent plan to increase investments into CX technologies in the same time frame.

“Business leaders in India are recognising the power of immersive experiences, particularly during times of economic uncertainty,” said Vasudeva Rao Munnaluri, RVP India & SAARC, Zendesk.

The report further mentioned, about 72 per cent of business leaders across the world believe merging teams and responsibilities around CX will increase operational efficiencies, and 64 per cent already have plans in place to do so.

Additionally, the business leaders in India recognize the critical role of CX in business growth, with 91 per cent saying that providing a great customer experience is critical to meeting business goals and 89 per cent saying it is critical to future-proofing their customer bases.

–IANS

shs/dpb

Previous article
Hindi-dubbed version of 'Kantara' completes 100 days in theatres
Next article
iPhone 15 Pro may feature ultra-thin curved bezels
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Hockey World Cup: India crash out with 4-5 defeat to New Zealand in sudden death shoot-out

Fashion and Lifestyle

Janhvi Kapoor’s pet a fussy eater; she asks fans how to rev up his appetite

News

Ex-Army officer Yogendra Singh Yadav shares how challenging it was to fight during Kargil war

Sports

Premier League: Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham

News

Anurag Kashyap: Alaya F, Karan Mehta are phenomenal young actors with great energy

News

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the biggest action-drama SELFIEE!

Sports

Australian Open: Tsitsipas overcomes Sinner to reach quarterfinals

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Spain overcome Malaysia 4-3 in sudden death to seal quarterfinal berth

Health & Lifestyle

Stones removed from 3-year-old's urinary bladder

News

Rohit Shetty remembers 'Chennai Express' while shooting train sequence

News

Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar all set to welcome their first child

Sports

India Open 2023: Kunlavut Vitidsarn, An Se Young upset top seeds Axelsen, Yamaguchi to clinch titles

Technology

Female, male hearts respond differently to stress hormone

Sports

Winners of the ICC Awards 2022 set to be revealed from Monday onwards

Sports

ISL: Odisha FC rope in local talent Tankadhar Bag

Sports

Australian Open: Jessica Pegula reaches quarterfinal for third straight year

Sports

National 4W Racing: Ryan, Dillon, Sai Sanjay notch wins; double for Arjun Narendran, Ritesh Rai in Round 3

News

When Anne Hathaway was asked ‘are you a good girl or a bad girl?’

Sports

Sports Ministry holds first Mission Olympic Cell meeting outside Delhi to discuss key agenda points

Sports

Australian Open: Korda reaches first Grand Slam quarterfinal after epic tie-break win

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US