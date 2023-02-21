scorecardresearch
95th anniversary of 'Raman Effect', the flavour of weeklong National Science Day celebrations

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) The legendary Indian scientist Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman will be commemorated on the National Science Day-2023 on February 28 — marking the 95th anniversary of his path-breaking discovery of scattering of light known as ‘Raman Effect’ — officials said here on Tuesday.

For this, the Tamil Nadu-born Sir Raman became the first Asian to get a Nobel Prize (1930) when he was just 42 years old, and later India conferred the Bharat Ratna on him in 1954.

Remembering Sir Raman’s outstanding scientific contributions, the Nehru Science Centre (NSC) here has kickstarted a week-long programme involving renowned scientists, experts, teachers, and students with a host of event for the young minds, first time after the two-year gap owing to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns.

Some of the stalwarts who will speak during the week include Dr. Joe P. Ninan of TIFR on ‘Exoplanets and Humanity’s Search for Other Worlds’, Dr. M. Sasikumar of CDAC on ‘Virtual Labs (Online Labs): Perspective, Need and Scope’, and launching of a new scientific demonstration, ‘Matter at Low Pressure’, said the NSC Library Officer S.M. Bani.

Students of various age groups will have a field day with a series of activities lined up during the week — street play contests on Science for Better Life, slogan writing on Science For All, painting competition on Nature Around Us, Science Tourism and Life on Earth by 2050, a quiz on Science & Technology for Human Welfare, among others.

There will be a Giant Bubble Show and an Astro-Voyage – Sky Observation Programme comprising Science on a Sphere show on Exoplanets and other subjects, in which thousands of students and other visitors are expected to join both online and offline, said Bani.

The National Science Day-2023 theme is ‘Global Science for Global Wellbeing’ emphasising the importance of scientific research and innovation in addressing global challenges and promoting human wellbeing, cooperation among various stakeholders for issues like climate change, sustainable development and public health.

–IANS

qn/dpb

