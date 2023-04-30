scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

A glitch in the fashion matrix? Here's how netizens reacting to #MyntraGlitch

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) During the week gone by, several netizens noticed what seemed like a ‘glitch’ across certain sections of the Myntra app, with cryptic and hazy visuals popping up, with some users also observing that the glitchy imagery extended across the platform’s website and social handles.

This was followed by a change in Myntra’s bio, with the lingo that’s popular with today’s youth, saying: “It’s Gettin’ LIT in Here” and “St-y / t-n-d”, further adding to the curiosity of social media users.

The netizens’ fascination was piqued when some of their favourite social media influencers posted a video about receiving a bizarre-looking invitation, which continued to glitch and disappear.

Many fashion influencers like Somya Gupta, Sapna Malik, and Diksha Rawat posted a video on their Instagram story receiving a bizarre-looking invitation by Myntra.

Several other influencers also hopped onto the bandwagon, creating distorted visual content that abruptly ends with strange messaging like “Error 404: Trend Not Found”, “Access Denied”, and “Dropping Soon — Only on Myntra, adding to the curiosity behind the #MyntraGlitch on the internet.

All the mystery and noise surrounding Myntra saw netizens take to their social handles to talk about the ‘phenom’, with some of them saying they were curious and others worried about their shopping prospects, making #MyntraGlitch trend on the internet.

“Glitch on @myntra is the last thing a user would expect, but Myntra is known to surprise us… hope this was intentional #MyntraGlitch,” a user tweeted.

“#MyntraGlitch has become a topic of Discussion now, everyone around me is speculating their own theories @myntra,” another user said.

One more user tweeted, saying, “Never happened before, who is creating this mischief. Daya Pata Karo #MyntraGlitch @myntra”.

Myntra tweeted from its Twitter account, saying: “Are you wondering wh-t / j-st / h-pp-n-d? You will know soon enough, when we fast FWD into the future. St-y / t-n-d!”

–IANS

shs/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Cairo Shotgun World Cup: Miaraj Khan and Ganemat Sekhon strike gold
Next article
Mark Wahlberg says his family is 'thriving' after turning back on Hollywood
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Satwik-Chirag make history, win India's second gold in Asian Badminton Championships (Ld)

News

Ilaiyaraaja's one condition for 'The Sound of Music' songs in 'Music School'

Sports

IPL 2023: Sikandar Raza's last ball heroics helps PBKS prevail over CSK for 4-wicket win

Sports

Satwik-Chirag make history, win India's second gold in Asian Badminton Championships

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

Fashion & Lifestyle

Mark Wahlberg says his family is 'thriving' after turning back on Hollywood

Sports

Cairo Shotgun World Cup: Miaraj Khan and Ganemat Sekhon strike gold

Fashion & Lifestyle

Jack Nicholson makes rare public outing for basketball game

News

Jada Pinkett Smith, son Jaden spotted in Seoul

Sports

IPL 2023: Conway's unbeaten 92, Gaikwad's 37, Dhoni's two sixes power CSK to 200/4 against PBKS

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out 'side-by-side' feature on Android tablets

Sports

IPL 2023: The message was to keep looking at a boundary an over, says SRH batting coach Badani

News

'Sangh Parivar propaganda': Vijayan slams 'The Kerala Story'

News

Adah Sharma: ‘The Kerala Story’ is about girls getting drugged, raped, and human trafficking

News

Jojo Siwa's puppy gets tragically killed in accident

Sports

IPL 2023: Team management plays major role in keeping everyone in a very good space, says Vijay Shankar

Technology

Microsoft to stop making its mice, keyboards, webcams

Technology

Google to let users add emoji reactions to comments in Docs

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US