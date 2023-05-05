scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Accenture rejigs top India leadership, Chairperson Rekha Menon to retire

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Accenture on Friday announced new appointments to its leadership team in India, saying that Rekha M. Menon, Senior Managing Director and Chairperson for Accenture in India, will retire as of June 30 after serving for 20 years at the company.

Ajay Vij has been appointed to the newly-created role of Country Managing Director, and Sandeep Dutta takes over as the lead for its India Market Unit, the company said in a statement.

The primary responsibilities of the Chairperson will now be undertaken by the new appointees in the country.

“Menon helped build a strong foundation for Accenture in India across many aspects of our business and leaves behind an outstanding legacy of accomplishments and impact for our clients, our people and our communities,” said Leonardo Framil, Accenture’s CEO for Growth Markets.

During her 20-year career at Accenture, Menon has held various roles across the company’s growth markets.

“I would also like to congratulate Ajay and Sandeep on their well-earned appointments and new responsibilities,” Framil added.

Vij will expand his current responsibilities as the Corporate Services and Sustainability lead for India to provide overall leadership and drive coordinated decision-making for key company priorities.

Dutta will now lead Accenture’s India Market Unit, serving as our India business lead responsible for driving business and operations in the domestic market, focusing on growth, market differentiation, and clients, said the company.

Accenture currently has 738,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries.

–IANS

na/shb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Alia tells how she got ready for Met Gala
Next article
Big Tech has moral, legal responsibility to develop ethical AI: Kamala Harris
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Big Tech has moral, legal responsibility to develop ethical AI: Kamala Harris

News

Alia tells how she got ready for Met Gala

Sports

Madrid Open: Swiatek dominates Kudermetova to storm into final against Sabalenka

Technology

Shopify lays off 20% of its workforce, sells logistics biz

Technology

Google showcases its first foldable smartphone 'Pixel Fold'

Sports

Serie A: Naples erupts in celebration of Napoli's first Scudetto since 1990

News

Hansal Mehta says he 'lost a lot of money' in 'Omerta', but will always be special' to him

News

'Citadel' actor Stanley Tucci: Never done a series that has this kind of scope and complexity

News

'IB 71' is a spiritual prequel to 'The Ghazi Attack', says director

News

Director Kushan Nandy on working with Nawazuddin again: There's a kind of brotherhood we share

News

Nothing like this seen before: 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo' is explosive & addictive! (IANS Rating: ****)

News

Ridhi Dogra: As an actor, I feel the only limitations that we have is what we set on ourselves

News

Emily Ratajkowski waiting for 'right' woman to date

News

Sneha Wagh, Kamya Panjabi roped in for upcoming show 'Neerja…Ek Nayi Pehchaan'

News

Raghav Juyal got Rs 1.2 cr for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Technology

Apple set quarterly record in India, country at a tipping point: Tim Cook

News

JLo vows to walk out on Affleck if she ever found out he had cheated

News

Christina Ricci admits she was 'so obnoxious' as child star

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US