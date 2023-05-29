scorecardresearch
Acer launches new gaming laptop 'Aspire 5' in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Taiwanese electronics company Acer on Monday launched the new ‘Aspire 5’ gaming laptop, powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processor in India.

Priced at Rs 70,990, the Aspire 5 gaming laptop is available to buy from online and offline stores.

“With Aspire 5, we have encapsulated high-performance components within a thin and sleek chassis, providing our customers with an optimal gaming experience that can be easily carried anywhere,” Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said in a statement.

The new laptop features a 14-inch display that comes with IPS technology and boasts a 1920 x 1200 resolution, offering a wider viewing angle of up to 170 degrees with a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Moreover, the company said that the Aspire 5 gaming laptop comes packed with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, providing gamers with cutting-edge AI features and ray tracing capabilities.

The laptop also features the latest Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 technologies, ensuring fast and dependable wireless connectivity.

With a USB Type-C port that supports full-function capabilities and Thunderbolt 4, transferring large files and connecting to external displays is effortless, the company mentioned.

The Aspire 5 is a high-performance, portable gaming laptop that weighs just 1.57 kg.

In addition, the laptop features advanced performance hybrid architecture with up to two Performance-cores (P-cores) and up to eight Efficient-cores (E-cores), intelligently managed by Intel Thread Director.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
