scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Acer launches new laptop with Intel Core i3 processor in India

By News Bureau

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) Taiwanese electronics company Acer on Monday launched a new laptop powered by the Intel Core i3-N305 processor in India.

Priced at Rs 39,999, the new laptop “Aspire 3” will be available to purchase on the company’s official website, online, and offline stores.

According to the company, the new Aspire 3 is lighter and thinner than ever before at 1.7 kg and 18.9 mm thickness.

The laptop features a 14 or 15.6-inch full HD display along with an Acer Purified Voice and AI Noise Reduction audio system which effectively analyses environmental ambient sound components and automatically selects the most effective noise cancelling mode.

With a 78 per cent increase in fan surface area, the laptop offers enhanced thermal system performance and 17 per cent thermal capacity, contributing to maintaining peak performance and avoiding overheating, allowing users to accomplish more tasks.

Moreover, the new Acer laptop comes with a full-functioned USB Type-C port, USB Type C (Full function), Type A USB 3.2 Gen 1, and HDMI 2.1, providing increased productivity and functionality.

With performance at its core, this laptop comes with 8GB of RAM and is equipped with up to 11 hours of battery life, the company said.

Further, the all-new Aspire 3 comes with BlueLightShield technology that lowers harmful light exposure to the users.

–IANS

shs/vd

Previous article
Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan’s electrifying performance on their Aankh Maare song at NMACC
Next article
Swiggy CTO moves on to start his entrepreneurial venture
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Swiggy CTO moves on to start his entrepreneurial venture

News

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan’s electrifying performance on their Aankh Maare song at NMACC

Health & Lifestyle

Molbio's Truenat to now test H3N2 and H1N1 virus

Sports

IPL 2023: After Kohli-Chinnaswamy reunion, get ready for emotional return of Dhoni's CSK at Chepauk

Sports

Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater charged with assaulting police

News

Makers of Nani-starrer 'Dasara' reduce ticket price to Rs 112 for Hindi version

News

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra may get engaged in first week of April

Technology

Indian-American prof receives Young Urologist of the Year award

News

'Bhaukaal' actress Rashmi Rajput wants to play strong, challenging characters

Health & Lifestyle

37% of population displaced from Japan's Fukushima may have PTSD: Survey

Health & Lifestyle

Bengal govt seeks 5.75 L COVID-19 vaccine doses from Centre

News

Harshad Arora's character is going to bring a major twist in 'GHKPM'

Health & Lifestyle

A glass of wine daily may not kill you: Study

News

Janhvi Kapoor, rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya visit Tirupati Balaji temple

News

Shrenu Parikh has a special bond with her 'Maitree' co-star Bhaweeka Chaudhary

Health & Lifestyle

Lucknow's KGMU soon to get paediatric endoscopy machine

News

Keke Palmer says her son is 'already tired' of her in adorable dancing video

News

Amitabh Bachchan calls India ‘mother of invention’ as he posts an example

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US