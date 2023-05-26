scorecardresearch
Adani Group's Thiruvananthapuram airport goes hi-tech with six e-gates

By Agency News Desk

Thiruvananthapuram, May 26 (IANS) The Thiruvananthapuram international airport, ever since it was taken over by Adani Group, has been undergoing rampant changes – the latest being six e-gates with QR code scanners installed in the pre-Security Hold Area (SHA) of the airport’s domestic and international terminals.

After checking in, passengers can enter the SHA by scanning their boarding pass at the e-gates.

Previously, the officials directly checked the boarding pass and admitted the passengers, but from now on, it will be a smooth entry for the passengers and much faster, avoiding long queues during peak hours.

Another feature is that these e-gates will help airlines easily locate passengers within the terminal and improve airport security.

The initiative is in line with Adani Group’s aim to develop a technologically advanced ecosystem that will offer a seamless, consistent and paperless service experience.

