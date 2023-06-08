Adobe brings Firefly generative image creator to enterprises globally

London, June 8 (IANS) Software major Adobe on Thursday announced that its Firefly generative image generator will be available to enterprise customers globally, with the ability to customise the model with their own branded assets. In addition, the company is bringing its Adobe Express design app to enterprise users, who will also be able to access Firefly from there.

This new enterprise offering empowers users of any skill level to instantly turn ideas into content with Firefly, while tapping into the power of Express and Creative Cloud to quickly modify assets and deliver standout designs,” David Wadhwani, President, Digital Media Business at Adobe, said in a statement.

Designed to be commercially safe, the company said that this new offering will bring generative AI image creation and editing capabilities to millions of enterprise users who will be able to modify images in Creative Cloud, Express and Experience Manager.

Users can also create standout content with inspiration from Express’ beautiful, high-quality collection of templates, fonts, stock images, videos and music.

Express is an all-in-one content creation app that makes it fast, easy and fun to design and share standout social media posts, videos, images, PDFs, flyers, logos, presentations etc.

Moreover, the company said that Firefly beta users have generated more than 200 million images since its launch in March.

Photoshop users have generated more than 150 million images in just two weeks using the new Generative Fill feature powered by Firefly.

Adobe Express for enterprise is now available, and the new Adobe Firefly for enterprise offering will be available in the second half of 2023.

