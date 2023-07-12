scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Adobe expands Firefly globally, supports prompts in 8 Indian regional languages

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Software major Adobe on Wednesday announced the global expansion of Firefly (a generative AI system) that supports text prompts in over 100 languages, including eight Indian regional languages. 

The eight Indian languages included — Gujarati, Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu, enabling users across the world to generate images and text effects using their native languages in the standalone Firefly web service.

The service will also be localised in 20 languages, with versions in French, German, Japanese, Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese available now, according to the company.

“Today’s announcement is about making Firefly accessible to more people in their preferred languages, so they can continue to leverage our unique model to bring their imagination to life, and create the highest quality assets that are safe for commercial use,” Ely Greenfield, CTO, Digital Media at Adobe, said in a statement.

Since its launch in March, the company said that Firefly has been integrated into Photoshop, Express and Illustrator, helping customers build their creative confidence by removing the barriers between imagination and blank pages, and bringing even more precision, power, speed and ease directly into Creative Cloud applications and workflows.

Firefly has also generated more than one billion images since its launch over three months ago.

–IANS

shs/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
1st Test: West Indies win toss, elect to bat first against India; Jaiswal, Kishan make debuts
Next article
Denied bank account, acid attack survivor reaches out for help to SRK
This May Also Interest You
News

Mohit Malhotra's parents wanted him to be a doctor; now he plays one

News

‘The Wheel of Time’ Season 2 official poster revealed

News

Denied bank account, acid attack survivor reaches out for help to SRK

Sports

1st Test: West Indies win toss, elect to bat first against India; Jaiswal, Kishan make debuts

Health & Lifestyle

Big drug cos made 12bn pound excess profits from NHS: UK health groups

Technology

It took 71 seconds for Titanic sub travellers to die like in a 'horror movie'

Review

Movie Review | Tarla: Food business, investment in dreams

News

Season 2 of 'HIMYF' ends with major reveals, exploring more emotional dynamics

Sports

'There was something special': Dravid recalls Kohli's first Test series in 2011

News

Simu Liu on how all Ken actors developed their 'Ken-ergy' to bond together

Technology

Chinese hackers accessed US govt emails by exploiting bug: Microsoft

Technology

Tata Technologies express interest to invest Rs 2,000 crore in K'taka

News

Jamie Foxx spotted in Chicago after his return from hospital

Sports

Junior Boys National Boxing C'ships: Twelve SSCB boxers storm into quarters on Day 3

News

Manoj Bajpayee, family walk at least '10 km every day' on London vacation

Health & Lifestyle

Study links gut bacteria to heart attacks

News

Taylor Swift's re-recorded album 'Speak Now' (Taylor's Version) makes record breaking sales

News

'Mission Start Ab' to put spotlight on India's grassroots innovators

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US