scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Adobe's $20 bn Figma acquisition under lens in EU: Report

By Agency News Desk

London, June 20 (IANS) Software major Adode’s $20 billion acquisition of cloud-based designer platform Figma is reportedly under scrutiny by the antitrust regulators in the European Union, the media reported on Tuesday.

The EU regulators are preparing to launch a formal investigation into the acquisition, reports the Financial Times.

The UK’s competition watchdog is also looking into the Adobe-Figma deal.

Adobe is already discussing the acquisition with regulators in the UK, EU, and the US.

In September last year, Adobe announced it would acquire design software company Figma for about $20 billion in a cash and stock deal.

Founded by Dylan Field and Evan Wallace in 2012, Figma pioneered product design on the web. The combination of Adobe and Figma will usher in a new era of collaborative creativity.

“The combination of Adobe and Figma is transformational and will accelerate our vision for collaborative creativity,” said Shantanu Narayen, Chairman and CEO, Adobe.

Figma has a total addressable market of $16.5 billion by 2025. The company is expected to add approximately $200 million in net new ARR this year, surpassing $400 million in total ARR exiting 2022.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Elton John has created a new show for Glastonbury festival
Next article
Nothing CEO teases transparent cable for Phone (2)
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Nothing CEO teases transparent cable for Phone (2)

News

Elton John has created a new show for Glastonbury festival

News

'Tarak Mehta' tele-serial bosses booked for alleged sexual harassment

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Nawazuddin's ex-wife Aaliya recalls how she fell in love with him

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Avinash plays cupid between Jad and Akanksha

News

Lucky Ali, Eliezer Botzer's new collab video concluded during war in Ukraine

News

On a break from Eras Tour, Taylor Swift & Gigi Hadid out for girls' night in NYC

News

Aaron Taylor Johnson shows Kraven's killer passion in 'Kraven The Hunter' trailer

News

When Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were not allowed to meet

Technology

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G goes on sale starting June 20

News

SP & RLD demand ban on 'Adipurush', apology from makers

Technology

54% of Indian firms implemented AI, analytics for business functions: Report

Technology

Medical robotic market set to witness 8% CAGR by 2030: Report

Technology

WhatsApp users can now silence incoming calls from unknown contacts

Technology

iPhone Crash Detection triggers accidental 911 calls, causes chaos at US festival

News

'The Trial' actor Aseem Hattangady calls 'bona-fide' star Kajol a 'cooperative' actor

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid flirts with Akanksha Puri; Manisha Rani gets upset

Health & Lifestyle

Israel to stop providing free nationwide Covid tests

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US