scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

After massive rains, now Gurugram unrest affects grocery & food deliveries

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi/Gurugram, Aug 2 (IANS) The Gurugram unrest, which left employees of several multinational companies, including tech giants, in a panic mode as they worked from home while their children studied online on Wednesday, several residents reported facing disruptions in daily grocery and food delivery orders on both Tuesday and Wednesday. 

Both food delivery and e-commerce deliveries were impacted for several users who stayed home.

“It took longer than usual for my online grocery orders to reach home, and some items were not available at the last moment. Some of my friends also reported late or no delivery options on both Zomato and Swiggy in various parts of the city,” said Sumit Saxena, a Sector 57 resident.

A sense of fear was also observed among the grocery and food delivery riders who were reluctant to hand over deliveries in sensitive areas in the city.

A Zomato spokesperson told IANS that the company is following government-issued guidelines and will continue to follow those.

“Additionally, for the well-being of our delivery partners, we have an SOS feature on their App, which can be leveraged for emergency support (including ambulance support),” the spokesperson added.

When reached, Swiggy refused to comment on the situation as well as how it is taking care of its riders.

Gurugram residents already faced massive issues with their online deliveries during incessant rains that hit the city in the past few days.

Meanwhile, as several tech companies asked their employees to work from home, as per the directive of the government, some firms sent back their workers home who came to office while several others left offices for home on their own.

“Last two days have been difficult as some of us came to office on August 1 but had to rush back home after hearing news about violence and clashes in nearby sectors,” a senior employee with a Big Tech firm told IANS on the condition of anonymity.

“There was utter confusion about schools too but it was later cleared by the administration and schools went in online mode today, which was a respite for us,” he added.

Panic gripped the city which is hub to several tech companies, after several shops were attacked as a result of the communal violence in Haryana’s Nuh district, with several migrant workers leaving the city in fear.

Companies and factories, including Maruti Suzuki, Hero Motocorp, and Honda, MNCs such as Nestle, Coke and Pepsi, corporate majors like Bharti Airtel, were closely monitoring the law-and-order situation.

Deputy Commissioner Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav, said: “The situation normalized in Sohna and in Gurugram, and on the demand of the Peace Committee, the district administration has permitted the opening of the market in Sohna.”

–IANS

na/pgh

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Australia Open: Sindhu, Srikanth, Prannoy advance to round of 16; Lakshya retires mid-way
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Australia Open: Sindhu, Srikanth, Prannoy advance to round of 16; Lakshya retires mid-way

Dialogues

Dream Girl 2 Dialogues: Ayushmann Khurrana turn dream girl for many boys and his comedy dialogues will make you go crazy

News

Ayushmann says he has fast metabolism; only needs cardio, no carbs to lose weight

News

Oppenheimer enters the 100 CR club in India

Sports

England, Australia docked points, fined for slow overrate during men's Ashes 2023

Technology

MIT engineers develop battery alternative using cement & carbon black

Technology

WhatsApp releases update to fix call quality issue on Android beta

News

Joining 'OTT gang' undeniably enticing, says Nargis Fakhri

News

Prem's casting gave the genre and show its due respect, says 'Commando' director Vipul Shah

News

Geetanjali Mishra uses face pack made from Pomegranate seeds for monsoon skincare routine

Technology

Krafton to introduce Indian faction in 'Road To Valor: Empires'

News

Madonna gets special shoutout from Beyonce at Renaissance Tour concert

News

Angus Cloud had completed filming for three projects prior to his untimely death

News

Debutant Prem on Vidyut Jammwal: He is the OG commando

News

'Heartbreaking', say Bollywood celebs on demise of art director Nitin Desai

News

Emma Corrin to play a mysterious villainous role in 'Deadpool 3'

News

Hollywood gets snubbed by Saudi Arabia as local language movies dominate markets in KSA

News

Varun Tej-starrer ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’ to feature vintage muscle car reflecting hero’s arc

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US