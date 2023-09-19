After Mate 60, Huawei likely to enter mid-range 5G market this year

Chinese conglomerate Huawei is likely to enter the mid-range 5G market with launching a new smartphone soon, the media reported on Tuesday, as the company shrugs off US sanctions and moves forward. According to IT Times, Huawei is expected to launch a 5G version of its mid-ranged Nova smartphone in the next 1-2 months.

Huawei did not comment on the report. Its 4G Nova model sells for 2,400 yuan (about $329).

The news about a 5G mid-ranger from Huawei comes as the company is geared up for an official launch event for the Mate 60 series on September 25, as the high-end phone set has generated buzz among Chinese consumers for weeks following the handset’s unexpected debut on August 29.

On August 29, Huawei announced that the Mate 60 smartphone series was available for pre-order, allowing consumers to experience the “most powerful” high-end Mate series ever made, reports Global Times.

It is reported that Huawei is using a homemade advanced 7nm chipset, identified as Kirin 9000s, in its Mate 60 Pro smartphone.

The company started selling its Mate 60 Pro smartphone, without much information about the chipset inside.

Chinese smartphone brand Huawei’s new smartphones will fully adopt the new self-developed Kirin processors starting in 2024, a move that will hurt chip-maker Qualcomm the most, according to leading analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Meanwhile, Huawei’s rotating chairman Eric Xu Zhijun said at the 2023 World Computing Conference last week that China should unswervingly construct a sustainable computing industry ecosystem “with no illusions about the future”.

Xu called for a large-scale use of homegrown products and technologies to further boost industrial development and narrow the gap with foreign competitors, according to Chinese media reports.