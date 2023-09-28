After Netflix, Disney+ to restrict password sharing outside homes

San Francisco, Sep 28 (IANS) Following Netflix, Disney+ will start restricting its users in Canada from sharing their accounts with people outside their households starting November 1.

The company notified subscribers of the change via email, which Disney CEO Bob Iger hinted at during an earnings call in August, reports Engadget.

Disney in the updated Subscriber Agreement, specified that a household includes only “the collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence” and used by the people who live there.

The agreement also suggested that Disney+ will introduce new fee options for users who want to add outside members to their accounts, noting that the upcoming rule applies to everyone “unless otherwise permitted by your Service Tier”.

The company is following in the footsteps of Netflix, which officially began cracking down on password sharing in the US and other countries in May. The details have not been released yet. However, Netflix has set a precedent with its $8 per extra person, per month charges.

On November 1, Disney+ subscribers in Canada and parts of Europe will gain access to the streaming service’s less expensive ad-supported tier, which has been available in the US since 2022, the report said.

Last week, Amazon announced that it will introduce ‘limited advertisements’ to its Prime Video streaming service in 2024 as it aims to put more cash into creating TV shows and films. In addition, the company said it will roll out the “ad-free” subscription tier for an extra $2.99 per month for Prime members in the US — a similar move which was taken by competitors such as Disney+ and Netflix.

–IANS

shs/svn