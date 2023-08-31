After PUBG, another banned game Free Fire returns to India

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Singaporean online games developer Garena on Thursday announced the launch of Free Fire India — one of the top battle royale games banned by the Indian government in February last year due to national security concerns — from September 5.

The Free Fire India game will be supported by Yotta Infrastructure’s cloud hosting infrastructure in the country in storing and protecting user data, the company said in a statement.

Earlier, banned for more than a year, the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the popular battle royale game that enthralled the country’s gaming community, made a comeback in May-end this year.

Yotta, a Hiranandani Group company, will provide the local cloud hosting and storage infrastructure for Free Fire India.

Free Fire India will offer features and content specifically developed for Indian users, as well as a range of features designed to promote safe, healthy and fun gameplay, said Garena.

“Garena’s launch of Free Fire India and commitment to localising and developing the esports ecosystem locally is testament to the vibrancy of the mobile games and esports space in India, and to India’s potential for global leadership in this area,” said H.E. Simon Wong, High Commissioner of Singapore to India.

Garena also announced cricket icon MS Dhoni as the new brand ambassador for Free Fire India.

“We look forward to providing an engaging and highly localised experience for Indian users. The Free Fire India Esports Championships is our first step in building out our platform of esports events and activities in the coming months,” said Gang Ye, Co-founder of Garena, a wholly-owned business unit of the publicly-listed Sea Limited.

