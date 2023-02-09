scorecardresearch
Agnikul Cosmos completes flight acceptance test of rocket engine

By News Bureau

Chennai, Feb 9 (IANS) Chennai-based rocket startup Agnikul Cosmos Private Ltd has said it has successfully completed the flight acceptance test of its 3D printed Agnilet engine.

In a tweet, the company said: “Humbled to announce the successful completion of the flight acceptance test of our Agnilet engine that will be used for our upcoming controlled suborbital flight. Thankful to theA@INSPACeIND team to have come in person & experienced this live.

“This engine was completely manufactured at Agnikul’s Rocket Factory-1. So, besides validating the engine for flight, we are also humbled to demonstrate the ability to design, manufacture & test a fresh rocket engine fully in-house.”

The company is planning a sub-orbital launch of its rocket Agnibhan this year.

–IANS

vj/ksk/

