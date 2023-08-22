scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

AI scans could spot signs of Parkinson's disease years before diagnosis: Study

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 22 (IANS) Researchers have confirmed that eye scans powered by artificial intelligence (AI) could detect Parkinson’s disease years before people have symptoms, a new study has shown.

According to the study published in the journal Neurology, researchers were able to demonstrate how disease-related markers were identified years before clinical diagnosis.

Researchers from London’s Moorfields Eye Hospital and the UCL Institute of Ophthalmology used AI and machine learning to identify markers of the disease in eye scans.

The procedure discovered physical differences in the eyes of people with Parkinson’s disease and those who did not have the condition.

The researchers studied data collected from 154,830 patients over the age of 40 who attended eye hospitals in London between 2008 and 2018, using optical coherence tomography (OCT), a type of 3D scan that produces a detailed image of the cross-section of the retina.

They discovered that Parkinson’s patients had a thinner ganglion cell-inner plexiform layer and inner nuclear layer in their eyes. It discovered these markers seven years before clinical presentation, on average.

OCT scans, which are commonly used by opticians, are beneficial for monitoring eye health because they reveal layers of cells beneath the skin’s surface.

According to the researchers, looking at these layers in the years before symptoms present themselves could help detect the disease earlier.

“While we are not yet ready to predict whether an individual will develop Parkinson’s, we hope that this method could soon become a pre-screening tool for people at risk of disease,” said lead author Dr Siegfried Wagner from the UCL Institute of Ophthalmology and Moorfields Eye Hospital.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurological condition in which there is insufficient dopamine in the brain, resulting in problems that worsen over time.

The most common symptoms are involuntary shaking of various parts of the body, slow movement, and stiff and inflexible muscles, but there may also be psychological symptoms such as depression, loss of smell, and memory problems.

–IANS

shs/pgh

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
132nd Durand Cup: Aaren D Silva's hat-trick helps Hyderabad FC sign off with facile win
This May Also Interest You
Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Aaren D Silva's hat-trick helps Hyderabad FC sign off with facile win

News

AP Dhillon reveals he didn't like track 'Excuses'

Sports

Make live coverage of selection meetings available for all, Bengal cricketer Manoj Tiwary tells BCCI

News

OTT series 'Bambai Meri Jaan' to star Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra

Sports

You are carrying hopes and dreams of the nation, AICF chief Sanjay Kapoor tells chess wiz Praggnanandhaa

News

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s movie ‘Mega 157’ announced

Sports

Shooting World Championship: Adarsh misses quota for Paris by the narrowest of margins

News

Remo D'Souza gets emotional on set of 'Hip Hop India'

Technology

Instagram introduces more transparency measures for European users

Sports

Asia Cup: Bangladesh's Ebadot Hossain ruled out, uncapped Tanzim Hasan named replacement

News

Eyes on the Moon: LIVE telecast of Chandrayaan – 3

Health & Lifestyle

An aspirin a day crucial for heart attack survivors: Study

News

Strength does not take away femininity, says Tamannaah Bhatia

News

Stuck in HP landslide, Rakesh Bedi breaks finger while moving boulder

Health & Lifestyle

Space study reveals bone marrow fat may replenish depleted red blood cells, rebuild bone

Technology

99% of Indian B2B SaaS firms embrace DeepTech innovations: Report

News

Are the Bangles in ‘The Marvels’ the new Infinity Stone of the MCU?

News

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Karan Johar expressing his wish to watch ‘Emergency’ with new set of allegations

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US