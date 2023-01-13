scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Airbus testing autonomous flying tech

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 13 (IANS) Commercial aircraft maker Airbus is testing a suite of new automated technology that has the potential to improve the safety and efficiency of flying.

According to Airbus, the autonomous technology, which has been branded as the company’s DragonFly project, offers “automated emergency diversion in cruise, automatic landing, and taxi assistance,” reports The Verge.

The company is testing out the new features using an A350-1000 aircraft at its test site. Airbus UpNext, a division of the aerospace giant that tests new technology before introducing it to a larger fleet, is conducting the experiment.

Moreover, the company said that the technology aims to copy the insect’s ability to recognise certain locations.

“These tests are one of several steps in the methodical research of technologies to further enhance operations and improve safety,” Isabelle Lacaze, head of DragonFly demonstrator, Airbus UpNext, said in a statement.

“Inspired by biomimicry and nature in the same way that dragonflies are known to have the ability to recognise landmarks, the systems being developed are designed to identify features in the landscape that enable an aircraft to ‘see’ and safely manoeuvre autonomously within its surroundings,” Lacaze added.

Moreover, Airbus UpNext is using the test data to “prepare the next generation of computer vision-based algorithms to advance landing and taxi assistance,” the report said.

–IANS

aj/dpb

Previous article
Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54
Next article
Lenovo launches new 5G Android tablet in India
This May Also Interest You
News

'Elvis' star Austin Butler, director Baz Luhrmann honour Lisa Marie Presley

Technology

Musk to reveal Twitter code as users unable to login via 3rd party apps

Technology

Vodafone plans hundreds of job cuts, biggest in 5 years: Report

Sports

Ignored for India Test tour, Adam Zampa looking forward to ODI World Cup

Sports

Serie A: Napoli hand Juventus 5-1 thrashing, remain on top

Technology

LG recalling 56,700 Smart TVs over serious tip over, entrapment risks

Technology

US, Japan sign pact at NASA HQ to explore deep space

News

Bigg Boss 16: After Abdu Rozik’s elimination, Shiv Thakare get emotional; Fans says they will miss ShiBdu bond

News

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik to get eliminated; Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan can’t stop crying 

Health & Lifestyle

US health agencies see possible link between Pfizer's updated Covid-19 shot, strokes

Technology

Canada launches national quantum strategy

Health & Lifestyle

Omicron new subvariant accounts for 43% new Covid cases in US

Sports

ILT20: Skipper Powell leads Dubai Capitals to thumping 73-run win in tournament opener

Health & Lifestyle

Rajasthan becomes first state to implement policy for blindness control

Sports

ILT20: We believe in high level of performance at MI franchise even in pressure, says Pollard

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC end their ten-game winless streak, dent East Bengal FC's playoff hopes

Sports

National shooting trials: Akhil, Esha and Sarabjot emerge as winners

Sports

Prithvi Shaw earns India call-up for New Zealand T20Is; Rahul, Axar unavailable

Sports

Surya, Ishan picked in India's squad for first two Australia Tests; injured Bumrah, Pant miss out

Health & Lifestyle

China may be seeing around 10 mn Covid reinfections on top of 900 mn infections

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US