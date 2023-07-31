scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

AirTag helps track bicycle after airline lost it: Report

By Agency News Desk
AirTag helps track bicycle after airline lost it
AirTag helps track bicycle after airline lost it

San Francisco, July 31 (IANS) An Apple AirTag has helped a cyclist in the US to track his bicycle after an airline had lost it. Barry Sherry was travelling from his home in Virginia to Europe for the “cycling trip of a lifetime”, reports CNN.

He intended to spend a week riding in the Swiss Alps, then another week with a cycling group in Luxembourg, followed by a third week in Finland.

According to Sherry, it was to be his last cycling trip to Europe.

“I’m 68– I’m getting old,” he said.

“I keep doing these epic bike trips [abroad] and with each one I think it’s probably the last I’m going to do. Those beautiful climbs in Switzerland that I love so much, those may be in my past and not my future anymore — but I wanted one more trip to Switzerland.”

He booked a ticket with American Airlines — codeshare flights on British Airways planes, from Washington D.C. to London, and then London to Zurich — and packed up his bike for the trip and also put an AirTag inside it.

“While his suitcase arrived on the carousel, his bike — zipped up in its carrie r– had become one of the 7.6 out of every 1,000 items of luggage to be, as the industry coyly terms it, ‘mishandled’, in other words: lost,” the report said.

At first, he was not worried.

“I’ve travelled into Zurich three times with my bike, and one time it was at the oversized luggage area, another time it didn’t come out, but I went over to the corner and there was an employee who had my bike,” he said.

“So my first thought was, It must be in the airport, I just have to find the right door. But I was looking around, didn’t see anything and opened the app.”

The ‘Find My’ app–, which traces Apple devices including AirTags–, showed the bike at London’s Heathrow Airport.

Sherry reported it to the lost baggage desk, and even showed the app.

“I said, ‘Look, I can tell you where it is’. She looked and said ‘Oh!’ I can’t believe that it was the first time someone was using the Find My app, but she seemed surprised that I could show her where it was in real time,” he said.

Although the staff member was unable to log the location of the bike, she noted that the majority of lost luggage is found within 24 hours.

After a few days of waiting, and constantly tweeting the location of his bicycle, an email from British Airways confirmed it was being delivered to him.

Sherry said that using AirTag was helpful as “It helped being able to see every few hours that it was last seen a few minutes ago, and I think American Airlines or maybe the Heathrow Twitter team got it moving”. I

f not, he said, “I might still be waiting– although I’d probably have face time with real people in D.C. to recover it.”

–IANS

aj/ksk

6
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
India now among Apple’s top 5 smartphone markets globally
Next article
Prithvi Shaw set for his county debut with Northamptonshire
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Prithvi Shaw set for his county debut with Northamptonshire

Technology

India now among Apple’s top 5 smartphone markets globally

Technology

Airtel prepaid Rs 8,024 cr to clear liabilities for spectrum acquired in 2015

Sports

New Zealand govt congratulates national team after FIFA Women's World Cup

Technology

Persistent launches suite of Google Cloud-powered Generative AI solutions

Sports

Defending Champions Korea, Japan arrive in Chennai for Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Sports

Serie A: Leaders Botafogo rout Coritiba to stay 12 points clear

Technology

X replaces Twitter bird on Android, iOS

Technology

US investment firm Fidelity devalues holding in Indian SaaS company Gupshup

Technology

HP India introduces new range of printers for businesses

Technology

6 in 10 Indians do mobile banking to just check account balance: Report

Technology

Aiming over 50% share in super-premium Indian market with new foldables: Samsung's TM Roh

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out new interface for action sheets on iOS

Sports

Ashes 2023: England are still slight favourites as day-five Oval pitch does turn, says Nasser Hussain

Technology

Videotex captures 85% market share of webOS Hub TVs in India

Sports

Tony Gustavsson: Hosts Australia facing ‘crossroads’ in crucial Women’s World Cup clash

Sports

Taylor Fritz beats Aleksandar Vukic to win Atlanta Open

Technology

Cyber-security firm Kape Technologies lays off nearly 200 employees

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US