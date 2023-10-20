Airtel cloud platform to help firms get unified experience for contact centre solutions

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Bharti Airtel on Wednesday launched Airtel contact-centre-as-a-service (CCaaS), an industry first omni-channel cloud platform that offers a unified experience for all contact center solution required by an enterprise.

The platform unifies voice-as-a-service (VaaS), cloud and the best of contact center software from leading providers including Genesys.

The platform will enable enterprises to get started on contact center solutions instantly at affordable monthly costs, Airtel said in a statement.

“The lack of a unified platform for contact center solutioning has been an industry issue. We have developed a cutting-edge technology platform for CCaaS to address the challenges faced by the industry,” said Abhishek Biswal, Head–Digital Products and Services, Airtel Business.

Our innovative CCaaS offering combines the best of voice, cloud and software to simplify contact center management at an affordable cost, he added.

With Airtel CCaaS, enterprises can get seamless call handling for both inbound and outbound calls in addition to call routing, call queuing, conference calling, call redirecting and cloud monitoring on cloud accessible across all office locations anywhere, any time.

The platform also eliminates the need for enterprises to close requisite regulatory compliances and the challenge of longer wait time during troubleshooting requirements, said Airtel.

Airtel said it has tested the solution with key customers and received positive feedback for its convenience and affordable pricing options.

–IANS

na/