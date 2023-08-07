scorecardresearch
Airtel launches wireless home Wi-Fi service powered by 5G Plus

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Bharti Airtel on Monday launched its fixed wireless access (FWA) offering, ‘Airtel Xstream AirFiber’, powered by 5G Plus for consumers in Delhi and Mumbai.

The company plans to launch the service in multiple cities and scale up nationally in a phased manner.

“While fibre to the home will always define the best experience of Wi-Fi at home, AirFiber helps bridge the experience gap for everyone else. Today, we are delighted to launch Xstream AirFiber for consumers in Delhi and Mumbai with a pan-India rollout planned soon,” Shashwat Sharma, Director, Consumer Business Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that the Airtel Xstream AirFiber will offer internet to consumers in fibre-dark areas, addressing the last-mile connectivity issue in both rural and urban India where access to fibre infrastructure is a challenge.

Xstream AirFiber is a plug-and-play device with in-built Wi-Fi 6 technology that will offer wide indoor coverage and can simultaneously connect up to 64 devices.

The wireless home Wi-Fi service is available at the Rs 799 plan, which offers up to 100Mbps speed. The plan can be availed for a duration of six months with a one-time refundable security deposit of Rs 2,500.

To avail the service, customers can walk into select Airtel stores in Delhi and Mumbai and opt for Xstream AirFiber.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel Limited has announced its audited consolidated results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The consolidated revenues for Q1’24 at Rs 37,440 crore grew 14.1 per cent YoY.

Consolidated mobile data traffic at 15,078 PBs in the quarter with a healthy YoY growth of 22.7 per cent.

India revenues for Q1’24 at Rs 26,375 crore, increased by 13.1 per cent YoY.

Agency News Desk
