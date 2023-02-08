scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Airtel partners Cloud computing firm Vultr to empower Indian enterprises

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Bharti Airtel and Cloud computing company Vultr on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership to offer cloud solutions to enterprises in India.

Airtel will offer Vultr’s cloud solutions to its enterprise customers, especially those in the digital space.

The cloud solutions will be hosted in Airtel’s data centres across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, enabling businesses to scale their digital operations globally.

The partnership will offer Vultr’s Cloud Compute, Cloud GPU, and Cloud Infrastructure services to India’s digital ecosystem, said Airtel.

“This partnership will help us to deliver complex cloud solutions at competitive costs which when combined with our legacy network strength and connectivity, offers an attractive proposition to our enterprise customers,” said Ganesh Lakshminarayan, CEO-Enterprise, Airtel Business.

Airtel will offer all of Vultr’s services as a part of its enterprise solutions for advanced workloads tied to AI, machine learning, HPC, analytics, visual computing and gaming use cases.

“With 30 Cloud data centre locations globally, including three locations in India in Airtel data centers, Vultr provides unrivaled price-to-performance and global reach. Vultr is an ideal platform for accelerating business transformation and digital success,” said J.J. Kardwell, CEO – Constant, the parent company of Vultr.

For enterprise customers, Airtel offers secure connectivity, cloud and data centre services, cyber security, IoT, adtech and CPaaS (Airtel IQ).

Vultr has so far served over 1.5 million customers across 185 countries.

–IANS

na/

Previous article
'Bigg Boss 16': Media ka 'vaar' on housemate
Next article
Gadkari unveils advanced drone air traffic management system 'Skye UTM'
This May Also Interest You
News

NH Studioz acquires Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Michael’

News

Mrunal Thakur sports a new grunge glam look

News

An official biography of actress Sridevi – ‘Sridevi – The Life of a Legend’ in works

Theatre

MY WIFE’s 8th VACHAN a new Hindi comedy play premiers on 12th February 2023

News

Dhanush’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual ‘Sir/Vaathi’ trailer out

News

Jagjit Singh gave back to ghazal its popular voice

Review

Movie Review | The Fabelmans: A biographical family drama

Technology

ISRO conducts initial trials of human space mission crew module recovery

News

Iulia Vantur trained under 'Mission Impossible' stunt director for latest single

Health & Lifestyle

Consider expeditiously NGO's plea to co-host Chhatrapati Shivaji event: Delhi HC to ASI

Health & Lifestyle

Surrogacy Act hold no woman shall act as surrogate by providing her own gametes, SC told

Technology

NASA reveals 2 instruments to measure earth-directed energy from sun

News

Fawad, Sanam-starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere at Series Mania Fest

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC takes on record RGCI's stand to provide free treatment to poor patients in OPD, IPD

Technology

MSI launches new line-up of laptops in India

Technology

Digital lending apps issue clarifications after Centre's ban on loan apps

Technology

Zypp Electric raises $25 mn led by Gogoro, to expand EV fleet to 2 lakh

News

Sidharth, Kiara make first public appearance as man and wife after wedding

News

Yami Gautam met real life crime journos during ‘Lost’ shoot

News

Pallavi Joshi on 'The Vaccine War': Science thriller is a new genre, we decided to accept the challenge

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US