Airtel to buy 23,000 MWh of renewable energy for 6 Nxtra data centres

Bharti Airtel on Monday announced it will purchase 23,000 MWh of renewable energy for its data centre company Nxtra by the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY23-24.

By Agency News Desk
Bharti Airtel on Monday announced it will purchase 23,000 MWh of renewable energy for its data centre company Nxtra by the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY23-24. With this addition, the total contracted renewable energy capacity for Nxtra data centre is likely to exceed 274,000 MWh, the company said in a statement.

Airtel said it will acquire stakes in the renewable energy project companies established by Continuum Green India Pvt. Ltd. and Vibrant Energy Holdings Pte. Ltd. to power six of Nxtra’s Edge data centre facilities.

The purchase will be made through an open access route where Airtel will acquire stake in the project company of Continuum Green, which will supply green power from solar and wind power projects to its Edge data centers in Madhya Pradesh.

Airtel has also entered into a similar stake purchase agreement with the project company Vibrant Energy to supply solar power to its Edge data centre in Vijaywada.

“Nxtra is committed to become a Net Zero Company by 2031. We believe that India’s growth will be mirrored by its data centre industry growth in the coming years and are committed to reduce our carbon footprint and lead the Green Data Center infrastructure revolution in the country,” said Ashish Arora, CEO, Nxtra by Airtel.

Nxtra by Airtel has committed to reducing absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its operations by 100 per cent.

The company offers data centres across more than 120 locations to leading enterprises, hyperscalers, start-ups, SMEs and governments.

The company will invest Rs 5,000 crore to double its existing capacity to over 400 MW in the next few years.

