scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Alexa app to allow move music between speakers without voice command

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Feb 19 (IANS) Amazon has introduced a new feature in the Alexa mobile app, in a recent update, allowing users to manage and move their music between Echo devices (or groups of multiple speakers) within the app itself.

Previously, users needed to use voice commands to perform some of those actions, reports The Verge.

Users can also play audio across Echo Show and Fire TV devices through the Alexa app.

The current Echo speaker lineup from Amazon includes the standard Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock, Echo Studio, and optional Echo Sub subwoofer.

Moreover, the tech giant has also developed a new overview screen for the Alexa app, which it calls the “Active Media List”.

This is accessible whenever audio is playing on users’ systems and displays what’s playing where as well as allowing them to control multiple products from a single list, according to the report.

Last month, Amazon and Disney teamed up to launch a new voice assistant called ‘Hey Disney!’, which was shown with a live demonstration at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023.

The “first-of-its-kind” voice assistant will provide customers access to a “wide range of Disney magic through Echo devices at home and as a complimentary service at select Disney Resorts hotels”, Amazon said in a blogpost.

–IANS

shs/vd

Previous article
LG Electronics showcases NFT artworks via OLED evo TVs
Next article
Google rolls out Memory, Energy Saver modes for Chrome on Mac, Windows
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google rolls out Memory, Energy Saver modes for Chrome on Mac, Windows

Technology

LG Electronics showcases NFT artworks via OLED evo TVs

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi's AQI remains 'very poor', improvement likely from Tuesday

Health & Lifestyle

India records over 15K organ transplants in 2022

Health & Lifestyle

'Zauq': A pioneer of poetic existentialism, not a Ghalib detractor (IANS Column: Bazm-e-Ghazal)

Sports

2nd Test, Day 3: Told those three guys to keep calm, no need to change fields often, reveals Rohit Sharma

News

Rose Byrne reveals 'Insidious' was made in just '22 days for about $8.50'

Sports

Delhi win pushes India closer to spot in WTC Final, South Africa out of the race

News

Tanishaa Mukerji: 'Agni-Daah' is about social issues and problems affecting girl child

News

On Shivaji Jayanti, Sharad Kelkar recounts how Chhatrapati inspired him

News

'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker Peter Andre contemplated semi-retirement at 50

Sports

2nd Test, Day 3: If the guy has potential, he will get extended run, says Rohit on Rahul's poor run

Technology

WhatsApp adds new stickers for avatar pack on iOS, Android

Technology

China's BYD to take on Tesla in luxury EV market

News

Pranali Rathod unveils upcoming twist post 6-year leap in ‘YRKKH’

Sports

AIFF chief meets Indian team, reveals broader vision for women football

Sports

2nd Test, Ind vs Aus: Jadeja kept relying on what he's best at, says Rohit Sharma

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia expect Alyssa Healy to be fit for semi-final

Technology

New tech a double-edged sword for industries vulnerable to hackers

Technology

'Phishing', 'vishing' attacks made ordinary folk poorer by Rs 1,500 cr in 2020-22

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US