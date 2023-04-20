scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

All legacy Blue check marks to go away today, Musk says 'quite a day'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) The D-Day is finally here for legacy Blue check mark owners on Twitter and the micro-blogging platform was all set to remove all Blue badges at once on Thursday.

According to its CEO Elon Musk, it is “shaping up to be quite the day!”

Twitter announced that on April 20, “we are removing legacy verified checkmarks”.

“To remain verified on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue. Organisations can sign up for Verified Organisations,” the company said.

Twitter Blue in India will cost Rs 9,400 a year (or Rs 900 a month) for individual users.

The users can also get Blue Verified for $7 a month if they sign up via web browser, Musk had announced.

In its earlier effort to remove legacy accounts with Blue check marks, the company apparently did not have the backend technology to remove around 4.2 lakh legacy accounts with Blue ticks all at once.

According to The Washington Post, there were technical challenges to removing so-called blue ticks quickly at scale and the only way to do it currently was through a manual approach.

Musk had earlier given a deadline of April 1 to remove all legacy accounts with Blue verification. The company has so far only removed the Blue tick for The New York Times.

Twitter is also reportedly planning to give a $1,000 checkmark free to the top 10,000 organisations by follower count.

–IANS

na/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
US imposes $300m penalty over hard disk drive exports to Huawei
Next article
At 12,591, India reports 20% rise in new Covid cases
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Super Cup: Jamshedpur FC enter semi-finals at ATK Mohun Bagan's expense

Technology

We can build our own AI models to address issues facing the Indian education space: Flipick Founder

Technology

Fresh layoffs begin at Meta globally, technical employees most hit

Health & Lifestyle

India logs 11,109 new Covid cases

Sports

Shooting: Divyansh, Vijayveer, Sift, Anant Jeet, Ganemat win in National selection trials

Sports

IPL 2023: Conway, Dube fifties; Desphande's three-fer help CSK prevail over RCB in run-feast (Ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: Green's unbeaten 64, Tilak's cameo power Mumbai to 192/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sports

IPL 2023: 'He did not let his ego come in the way', Sachin Tendulkar's word of praises for Cameron Green

News

Rahul Vaidya sings 'Mehndi Rach Gayi' for Lakhneet Wedding

Sports

Freiburg edge Bremen in Bundesliga

Sports

BCCI announce increase in prize money for all men's and women's domestic tournaments

Sports

Spain football friendlies: India U-17 beat Atletico de Madrid 4-1

Technology

SpaceX gets US FAA launch licence, Starship test flight likely on April 17

Technology

US Senators slam Tesla for 'willful disregard' of customers' privacy

News

When Abhilash Thapliyal had preconceived notions about Anurag Kashyap

News

'Garmi' trailer serves an ugly cocktail of student politics, power, crime

Technology

Vedanta joins 20 Korean display firms for electronics manufacturing hub in India

Health & Lifestyle

School timing changed again in Patna amid severe heat

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US