HomeWorldTechnology

All your followers will soon see pinned posts on X: Elon Musk

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Feb 29 (IANS) Elon Musk on Thursday announced that X users will soon have the feature that allows their followers to see pinned posts.

In a post, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said that the feature would allow one pinned post every 48 hours.

“A change is coming to our recommendation algorithm that will ensure that all your followers see your pinned posts,” the billionaire told his followers.

He, however, added that it only applies to one pinned post every 48 hours “to prevent gaming of the system”.

A follower commented that combined with X articles, “this will ensure high effort content is seen more”.

Another posted that this move could be a game-changer for content creators (writers specifically).

Meanwhile, continuing his tirade against Google, he posted that the company is “super biased”.

He responded after the tech giant claimed it is “politically neutral”.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai had said that the Gemini AI’s problematic responses around race is “unacceptable,” adding that the company would make structural changes to fix the issue.

“I know that some of its responses have offended our users and shown bias – to be clear, that’s completely unacceptable and we got it wrong,” Pichai told the employees.

Google had suspended its Gemini AI image creation feature last week.

–IANS

na/

Previous article
Video gaming company EA to lay off about 670 employees
Next article
Tennis: De Minaur rolls past Ofner into Mexcian Open quarterfinals
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US