Allen Career Institute hires veteran Nitin Kukreja as CEO for digital era

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Allen Career Institute on Wednesday announced the appointment of Nitin Kukreja as its new CEO, as the premier coaching institute aims to deliver a digital-first consumer experience at scale.

Allen plans to further scale its digital team based in Bengaluru to 200 by the end of the year, expanding its reach from 3 lakh to 2.5 crore students.

In June last year, Allen Career Institute had announced to foray into the online edtech space, launching its maiden digital arm, Allen Digital Pvt. Ltd.

“Kukreja is a values-driven leader with exceptional strategic capabilities and strong experience in scaling businesses. We look forward to him helping realise the full potential of Allen’s pioneering position and its 35-year-old legacy,” said Brajesh Maheshwari, Chairman, Allen Career Institute.

In April last year, Allen raised $600 million from Bodhi Tree Systems, an investment platform by former 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch and ex-Disney executive Uday Shankar.

“I firmly believe that technology can multiply Allen’s positive impact manifold. I look forward to building a future-ready Allen and deliver on the aspirations of crores of learners,” said Kukreja.

In his last role, he was the Managing Director of Marigold Park Capital Advisors (formerly Lupa Systems, India), leading investments in consumer-tech companies.

Prior to that, Nitin was CEO of Star Sports where he transformed the sports broadcasting landscape in the country.

Founded by Rajesh Maheshwari in 1988, Allen Career Institute has had transformational impact on over 28 lakh students since its inception. It has more than 200 classroom centres in 53 cities.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
