scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Alphabet robotics division Intrinsic lays off 40 employees

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 13 (IANS) Alphabet, Google’s parent company, has joined tech giants laying off employees amid global macroeconomic conditions, and the company’s “Other Bets” division is the first to be impacted, the media reported.

Alphabet’s robot software firm Intrinsic will be laying off 40 employees or 20 per cent of its total workforce, reports TechCrunch.

“Intrinsic’s leadership has made the difficult decision to let go a number of our team members,” a company spokesperson was quoted as saying.

“It will ensure Intrinsic can continue to allocate resources to our highest priority initiatives, such as building our software and AI platform, integrating the recent strategic acquisitions of Vicarious and OSRC (commercial arm Open Robotics), and working with key industry partners,” the spokesperson added.

The job cuts at Intrinsic comes after Verily, the health-focused company under Alphabet, announced on Wednesday that it will lay off 15 per cent of its workforce in a restructuring move.

We’ve collaborated with distinguished healthcare and industry leaders including the Mayo Clinic, Swiss Re, Dexcom, L’Oreal, Otsuka, Highmark Health, iRhythm, Resmed and Sosei-Heptares, among many others.

“We have eliminated approximately 15 per cent of Verily roles due to discontinued programmes. Our most immediate priority is ensuring that these Veeps are given the support they need to ease their transitions,” said CEO Stephen Gillett.

Verily will move from multiple lines of business to one centralised product organisation with increasingly connected healthcare solutions, he added.

Google is one big tech company that has avoided letting employees go to date. However, the search giant is expected to take harsh steps to reduce its headcount in early 2023.

Approximately 6 per cent of Google employees could be sacked over “not having enough impact,” according to a report by The Information.

Google layoffs in 2023 could see as many as 11,000 employees lose their jobs.

–IANS

na/svn/

Previous article
Apple working on AR shopping feature on iPhone: Report
Next article
Tim Cook takes a hefty $35 mn pay cut amid rough global market
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Hockey Men's World Cup: After Spain win, India shift focus to crucial England game

Technology

After Singapore, Twitter likely to vacate India offices

News

'Bold attire' row: Uorfi Javed gives statement to Mumbai Police

News

When John Larroquette got paid in weed to narrate 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre'

Technology

Voice automation startup Skit.ai lays off over 115 people, mostly in India (Ld)

Technology

From being 'mildly terrifying' to doing homework, is ChatGPT a boon or curse?

Technology

ChatGPT helps hackers write malicious codes to steal your personal data

Technology

The change and challenges heralded by ChatGPT (IANS Opinion)

Technology

What exactly is ChatGPT? Is it the tech world's new Frankenstein?

Sports

JSW Sports signs India's Kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat

Sports

Continental Europe lead Great Britain & Ireland 3-2 after Day 1 in Hero Cup

Sports

Defending champion Bugatha eyes Asian Games qualification

Technology

Apple releases music, TV, Devices apps on Microsoft Store

Technology

Microsoft enables AI chatbots to empower knowledge workers, creative souls

News

Chilled beer, lunch, talking films: Anubhav Sinha unwinds with fellow directors

News

Allison Williams wants a sequel to surprise hit 'M3GAN'

News

Balakrishna celebrates Sankranti in Chandrababu's native village

Sports

U19 Women's T20 WC: Bangladesh open tournament by stunning Australia, UAE begin with win over Scotland

News

James Gunn shoots down speculations of Jacob Elordi playing Superman

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands beat Malaysia 4-0 in opener

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US