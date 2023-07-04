Alstom India to onboard 58% women engineers under its flagship programme

Bengaluru, July 4 (IANS) Alstom India on Tuesday announced to onboard 700 engineers, of which 58 per cent will be women, for its flagship young engineering graduate programme (YEGP) of 2023.

This is the highest ever intake under this initiative in the country, the company said in a statement.

The YEGP has been a key element of Alstom’s India hiring strategy since 2015, aimed at developing young engineers talent for Indian and global business needs.

The 14 days programme focuses on providing an immersive and engaging experience to all the graduates, while helping them get a better understanding of Alstom’s business, operations and functions through close interactions with the leadership team.

The candidates are being onboarded as graduate engineer trainees and post graduate trainees will be enabled through structured induction, technical, functional and on the job training. They will be taking up roles such as application engineers, train control engineer, train design engineer, testing and commissioning engineer etc. and will be working across Alstom’s six manufacturing facilities and four engineering centres catering to domestic and international markets.

“In the rapidly growing rail mobility and infrastructure industry, we are delighted to be the employer of choice by a record number of young engineering graduates this year. It highlights our commitment to building a future-ready and global workforce in India,” said Vinod Varghese, Human Resources Director India, in the statement.

“It is also a matter of pride as this workforce will play a notable role for our Make In India vision, given Alstom’s products and solutions developed in India are deployed globally,” he added.

Further, for the programme Alstom did campus hiring from 54 universities across 26 states ranging from several northeastern states to Gujarat and from Jammu and Kashmir to Kerala.

Since its inception, more than 1,800 engineering graduates have been recruited under this programme in partnership with leading technical/engineering colleges and universities across India.

In terms of engineering disciplines, the hires come with engineering specialisations in mechanical, electrical, electronics, instrumentation, computer science, industrial, mechatronics, etc.

Alstom has also retained its place as the first and only organisation in India to be certified as a top employer in the mobility sector consecutively for the third time this year.

–IANS

rvt/vd