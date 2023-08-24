scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Alternate financing can capitalise on $500 bn SME credit opportunity in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) Digitised businesses in India have a potential credit demand of $220 billion, out of which $165 billion is serviceable today after adjusting for sick and commercially unviable businesses, a report showed on Thursday.

In the next 5 years, as the number of digital SMEs doubles, the demand for credit is expected to cross $570 billion.

Even after an infusion of $53 billion in FY22 into the market through various channels, the current working capital deficit stands at $112 billion, according to the report by GetVantage and Redseer Strategy Consultants.

The deficit hinders new-economy and emerging businesses from innovating new products, creating jobs, scaling operations, and building efficiencies.

At present, the share of alternate finance is 5 per cent, which Redseer estimates can double to reach 11 per cent in the next five years owing to alternate-financing platforms.

“Small businesses account for 90 per cent of credit demand but continue to struggle to raise capital, owing to poor business metrics, limited assets, and uncertain growth projections. If the current economic and regulatory climate continues, this gap is likely to widen significantly over the next five years,” said Kanishka Mohan, Partner at Redseer.

India is home to 64 million MSMEs, which contribute to 30 per cent of the nation’s GDP.

According to the analysts, about 12 per cent or 7.7 million MSMEs in India are digitised and businesses that have been able to shift part of their operations online have been able to take advantage of new economic opportunities, cost efficiencies and achieve scale.

“The $570 billion credit requirement for digital SMEs in the next five years represents an unprecedented opportunity for Alternate-Financing platforms, NBFCs and traditional financial lenders (Trad-Fi) like banks to collaborate and catalyze economic growth by prioritizing compliance, governance, inclusion and innovation,” said Bhavik Vasa, Founder and CEO of GetVantage.

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) served as an industry partner for the report.

–IANS

na/

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
69th National Film Awards: Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sardar Udham' feted with Best Hindi Film honour
Next article
Fitness of K.L Rahul under the limelight as India begin conditioning camp of six days in Bengaluru: Report
This May Also Interest You
News

69th National Film Awards: Alia, Kriti share Best Actress, Allu Arjun feted with Best Actor

Sports

Fitness of K.L Rahul under the limelight as India begin conditioning camp of six days in Bengaluru: Report

News

69th National Film Awards: Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sardar Udham' feted with Best Hindi Film honour

News

Goldie Sohel's latest single 'Ghumakkad' is a heartfelt tribute to dogs

News

Anupam Kher opens up on his look in 'The Freelancer': Got varied reactions

Sports

Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa goes down fighting to Carlsen in final

News

TN govt grants tax exemption for Kakkan movie

News

Seema Deo, who shone in 'Anand', passes away at 81 (Ld)

News

Rashmeet Kaur says collaboration process behind 'Cherie Coco' was cultural journey

Technology

20 CEOs at Indian startups quit this year amid regulatory concerns, funding winter

News

Neeti Mohan recalls her audition days: Missing song beats doesn't mean you are not a good singer

News

Zendaya reveals why she’s keeping her romance with Tom Holland

Sports

UWW suspends Wrestling Federation of India for delaying elections: Reports

Sports

Chess World Cup: Magnus Carlsen draws first blood against R Praggnandhaa in tie-breaker

Technology

Google doubles down on ads transparency, data access as new EU law kicks in

News

Nishant Dahiya started 2-hour Urdu diction lessons on next day of signing 'Akelli'

News

Dino James pays 'pawfect' tribute to his late dog on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

News

Japanese girl group XG dish out high octane dance-party energy in 'New Dance'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US