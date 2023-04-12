Amadeus opens new engineering facility in India, to expand headcount

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) Global travel technology solutions provider Amadeus on Wednesday announced the opening of its new engineering site in Pune to help expand Amadeus Labs’ engineering and R&D activities in the country, along with ramping up hiring in the country.

Amadeus Labs has a strong presence in India, with an existing R&D centre in Bengaluru with over 3,000 engineers.

With the Pune centre, Amadeus Labs will continue enhancing existing and developing new technology solutions catering to hospitality organisations across the country, it said in a statement.

The Pune centre will also enable Amadeus Labs to expand its headcount in the country.

“This expansion will help us to better serve our customers, by providing them with innovative solutions that create exceptional traveler experiences. Amadeus Labs Pune will play a pivotal role in driving our global R&D efforts,” said Mani Ganeshan, Global Head of Engineering, Travel Sellers Unit and Centre Head, Amadeus Labs.

The company said that the centre will be staffed by experienced engineers who will be responsible for developing and implementing innovative solutions for Amadeus’ customers in India and worldwide, with a focus on artificial intelligence, data science, and cloud-based technologies.

Amadeus Labs began its journey in India in 2008, setting up its first office in Bengaluru which evolved into the second-largest R&D centre in the company with over 3,000 employees.

