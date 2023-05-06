scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Amazon acquires Snackable AI to boost podcast offerings

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, May 6 (IANS) Amazon has quietly acquired audio content discovery engine Snackable AI to strengthen its podcast features for an undisclosed sum, the media reported.

The Snackable AI team joined Amazon Music to work on existing podcast projects.

Mari Joller, Founder and CEO of Snackable, is now working as an artificial intelligence and machine learning product leader at Amazon, reports The New York Post.

Founded in 2018, Snackable AI specialised in using AI to add structure and metadata to video and audio easily with AI-generated chapters, highlights and more.

Snackable will be working on podcast features offered through Amazon Music.

Prior to its acquisition by Amazon, Snackable had raised a total of $3.1 million from investors.

The deal came as Amazon and other Big Tech firms push to implement AI-driven features in their products in the ChatGPT era.

Inspired by the ChatGPT success, Amazon is now building a large language model (LLM) to power Alexa that’s much larger and much more “generalised and capable”, which is going to rapidly accelerate the vision of offering the world’s best personal assistant.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that ChatGPT is a good example of an application that’s being built.

“We’ll build some of those applications ourselves. So for instance, we think one of the most compelling applications that are going to be built in generative AI have to do with making developers much more effective with coding assistance,” he noted during the company’s latest quarterly earnings call.

“I think there’s a significant business model underneath it,” he added.

“We’ve been investing in building our own large language models for several years, and we have a very large investment across the company,” said Jassy.

–IANS

na/prw/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: MI batters face CSK bowlers as high-octane 'Rivalry Week' kick-starts
Next article
Marvel's 'Blade' starring Mahershala Ali delayed due to writers' strike
This May Also Interest You
News

Dino James to perform death-defying stunts as he joins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

Health & Lifestyle

New robotic surgery training centre at AIIMS to transform healthcare: Experts

Health & Lifestyle

S.Korea to lower national crisis level for Covid-19 soon

News

Marvel's 'Blade' starring Mahershala Ali delayed due to writers' strike

Sports

IPL 2023: MI batters face CSK bowlers as high-octane 'Rivalry Week' kick-starts

News

Hansika wraps up shoot for female-centric film 'Man' in Chennai

Technology

Mass layoffs are 'last resort', says Tim Cook

Health & Lifestyle

Brazil urges people to continue Covid-19 vaccination

Sports

Cambodia hosts SEA Games for first time in 64 years

Sports

Alcaraz celebrates his 20th birthday with Madrid Open final ticket

Sports

Ecuador to meet Bolivia, Costa Rica in soccer friendlies

Sports

IOC president Bach starts China trip by watching Beijing 2022 official film

Sports

PSG coach Galtier diclines to comment on Messi suspention

Sports

Messi apologizes to teammates and PSG for Saudi Arabia trip

Health & Lifestyle

New Omicron subvariant continues to spread rapidly in US

Health & Lifestyle

US reports nearly 150 pediatric flu deaths this season

Sports

IPL 2023: I let Rashid handle the business with Noor, reveals Hardik Pandya

Sports

Neeraj Chopra wins Doha Diamond League 2023 with world-leading effort of 88.67m

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US