scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Amazon Alexa accused of ‘sexist’ reply to question about the Lionesses

By Agency News Desk
Amazon Alexa accused of ‘sexist’ reply to question about the Lionesses
Amazon Alexa

London, Aug 19 (IANS) Amazon Alexa has been accused of sexism after the voice assistant was unable to reply to a question about the Lionesses’ semi-final victory during the Women’s World Cup. When asked for the result of the England-Australia football match, Alexa said there was no match, reports BBC.

Academic Joanne Rodda, a senior lecturer in psychiatry at Kent and Medway Medical School, said it showed “sexism in football was embedded in Alexa”.

“When I asked Alexa about the women’s England-Australia football match today it gave me the result,” she was quoted as saying in the report.

A company spokesperson was quoted as saying that this was an error that has been fixed.

Dr Rodda said it was “pretty sad that after almost a decade of Alexa, it’s only today that the AI algorithm has been fixed so that it now recognises woman’s World Cup football as football”.

Amazon said it had automated systems which use AI to understand the context and pull out the most relevant information, but the systems got it wrong in this case.

The company added it expected the AI systems to get better over time.

The incident highlights the issue of bias being embedded in systems powered by the booming AI sector, the report noted.

“Out of interest, I just asked Alexa who Arsenal football team are playing in October. It replied with information about the men’s team, and wasn’t able to give an answer when I asked specifically about women’s fixtures,” said Dr Rodda.

The Lionesses beat Australia 3-1.

–IANS

na/

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Indian jr women’s hockey team goes down against Germany 1-3 in 4-Nations Tournament
Next article
ICC launches vibrant mascot for Men's ODI World Cup in India, to engage next-generation cricket fans
This May Also Interest You
Sports

ICC launches vibrant mascot for Men's ODI World Cup in India, to engage next-generation cricket fans

Sports

Indian jr women’s hockey team goes down against Germany 1-3 in 4-Nations Tournament

Sports

Shooting World C'ship: Mehuli Ghosh wins bronze and Paris Olympic quota in Women’s 10m Air Rifle

News

‘Do Patti’ featuring Kajol and Kriti Sanon kick-start production

Sports

World Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable, male race walkers disappoint on first day

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Bodoland FC end campaign with historic win over Odisha FC

Technology

SpaceX upgrades Starship, Super Heavy booster for impending flight

Sports

Australia’s Usman Khawaja aiming to tick three boxes for continuing to play Test cricket

News

Why Abhishek Bachchan would have probably not done the film (Ghoomer)

Sports

Arsene Wenger to visit India in October to launch FIFA-AIFF academy, informs AIFF

News

Britney Spears furiously refuses to part amid ongoing divorce battle

Sports

ICC launches vibrant mascot duo to engage next generation of cricket fans

News

Mona Singh shares BTS pics of Bulbul on ‘Made In Heaven 2’ set

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Mumbai City in quarters with dominant win over Indian Navy

Technology

Microsoft lists Ottawa Food Bank as tourist destination, says 'human', not AI error

Fashion & Lifestyle

Madonna says ‘It’s great to be alive’

News

Aparshakti Khurana shares glimpse of new music single ‘Midnight Jam’

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Pressure mounts on Mohd Sporting, Jamshedpur if NorthEast United win (preview)

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US