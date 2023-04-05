scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Amazon enters generative AI space with AI startup accelerator

By News Bureau

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) Amazon has now entered the growing generative artificial intelligence (AI) market, with launching an AI accelerator to help startups working in the field.

The Amazon Web Services (AWS) ‘Generative AI Accelerator’ is a global programme for 10 Generative AI startups that can demonstrate early-stage traction.

Selected startups will get up to $300,000 in AWS credits to help build their AI services and solutions.

Applications are open for the next two weeks and 10 startups will be chosen, according to the company.

“Ideally, you’ll have a minimum viable product (MVP) already developed and your eyes set on seed-stage funding, with plans to raise in the next 18 months,” said Amazon.

“We welcome machine learning startups with technical leads who are leveraging cloud technologies, or who plan to. If you have game-changing ambitions in the Generative AI space, we want to support you,” the company informed.

The company has announced a kick-off event in-person in the San Francisco Bay Area in the US from May 24-25 and a Demo day on July 26-27 to showcase the progress of its AI accelerator.

“Upon completion of the 10-week programme, you’ll pitch to the Generative AI community — including investors, press and customers — to raise awareness for your company,” said Amazon.

The Generative AI market is currently led by Microsoft-owned OpenAI via ChatGPT and AI-powered Bing Search, with Google trying hard to disrupt the space with its AI service called Bard.

–IANS

na/dpb

Previous article
Paytm boosts offline payments leadership with 6.8 mn devices, GMV grows 40%
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Paytm boosts offline payments leadership with 6.8 mn devices, GMV grows 40%

Sports

Argentine midfielder Battaglia joins Atletico Mineiro

Technology

Apple reveals first glimpse of its grand India retail store in Mumbai

Sports

Osasuna book Copa del Rey final place for second time in history

News

Kichcha Sudeep gets threats; miscreants warn of leaking pvt video

Sports

Charleston Open: Badosa advances past Sherif in first round

Technology

Amazon lays off over 100 employees across gaming verticals

Sports

Chelsea, Liverpool draw a blank, while Brighton, Aston Villa and Leeds all win

Technology

Tesla remains EV market leader in US with over 50% share

Health & Lifestyle

UP to get its first skin bank in KGMU

Health & Lifestyle

Lucknow reports highest single-day Covid spike in 2023

Sports

Struggling Stuttgart hope for miracle triggered by prominent name Hoeness

Sports

England defender Luke Shaw extends Man Utd stay to 2027

Sports

CWC Qualifier Play-off: USA seal Qualifier spot; Namibia stay alive

Sports

Mumbai City beat Jamshedpur FC 3-1, seal AFC Champions League 2023-24 Group Stage Spot

Sports

IPL 2023: Bowlers, batters give Gujarat Titans clinical six-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals (LTD.

Sports

IPL 2023: Sudharsan, Miller, Shankar power Gujarat to a six-wicket victory over Delhi

Technology

Upgrade your Apple products to safeguard data: Indian CERT-In

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US