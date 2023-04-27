scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Amazon lays off employees in Cloud, HR units in fresh wave

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, April 27 (IANS) As e-commerce giant Amazon continues to lay off employees, reports have surfaced that the employees impacted in the fresh wave were mostly in its cloud computing and human resources (HR) divisions.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) CEO Adam Selipsky and HR head Beth Galetti sent memos to staffers in the US, Canada and Costa Rica informing them of the job cuts, reports CNBC.

“In other regions, we are following local processes, which may include time for consultation with employee representative bodies and possibly result in longer timelines to communicate with impacted employees,” Selipsky said in the memo.

He said that given the rapid growth, as well as the overall business and macroeconomic climate, it is critical that “we focus on identifying and putting our resources behind our top priorities”.

“In many cases this means team members are shifting the projects, initiatives or teams on which they work; however, in other cases it has resulted in these role eliminations,” Selipsky explained, adding that the fundamentals and the outlook for AWS business are strong.

The layoffs are part of the previously announced job cuts that would affect 9,000 employees. In the first job cut round, Amazon slashed approximately 18,000 roles.

Combined with the cuts this month, it marks the largest layoffs in Amazon’s 29-year history.

Galetti said in a separate memo that leaders across the company have worked closely with their teams to decide what investments they are going to make for the future, prioritizing what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our businesses.

“Given People Experience and Technology Solutions (PXT’s) close partnership with the business, these shifts impact our OP2 plans as well, and we have made the difficult decision to eliminate additional roles within the PXT organization,” she noted.

“These decisions are not taken lightly, and I recognize the impact it will have across both those transitioning out of the company as well as our colleagues who remain,” added Galetti.

In the US, the company is providing packages that include a 60-day, non-working transitional period with full pay and benefits, plus an additional several weeks of severance depending on tenure, a separation payment, transitional benefits, and external job placement support.

Amazon has also shuttered its health-focused Halo division and discontinued Halo Band, Halo View, and Halo Rise devices which are no longer available on its website. The company has also laid off employees from the Halo team.

The e-commerce giant was scheduled to report first-quarter earnings on Thursday (US time) after the market hours.

–IANS

na/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
USA Boxing announces termination of membership from IBA to join rival governing body
Next article
Microsoft cuts Surface accessories production as PC sales slow: Report
This May Also Interest You
Review

Movie Review | Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Limited by its wordplay

Technology

Tata Nexon EV catches fire, company blames 'headlamp replacement' for incident

Sports

Castellanos scores four as Girona thrash Real Madrid

Sports

Barcelona Open: Alcaraz overcomes Evans, sets up final with Tsitsipas

News

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan hug each other and twinning in white as they celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary

Technology

Amazon shuts down health-focused Halo division, lays off employees

Health & Lifestyle

Aus govt pledges funding for long Covid research

News

TV actors talk about their Eid celebration plans

News

Sufi singer Bismil to perform in US for 'Bismil ki Mehfil' tour

News

Bollywood makes beeline for Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan's Eid party

Sports

Coach Priya P.V. promises fine show at AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers

Sports

IPL 2023: Curran's fifty, Arshdeep four-fer help Punjab Kings overcome MI in high-scoring tie (Ld)

Sports

Equestrian world committed to dialogue to face future challenge

Health & Lifestyle

India's vision for healthcare is universal, says PM Modi

Technology

Webchutney co-founder Sidharth Rao passes away

Technology

Users can now use their WhatsApp account on multiple phones

Feature

Filmfare – Nominations for the glorious 68th Filmfare Awards

News

James Cromwell recreates 'Babe' scene with rescue piglet named after movie

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US