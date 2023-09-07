scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Amazon no longer selling print, Kindle, magazine subscriptions

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Amazon is no longer selling print and Kindle, magazine and newspaper subscriptions, leaving several independent publishers stranded.

First announced last year, the new Amazon policy came into effect this week.

“You will no longer receive issues of your Kindle subscriptions after September 4, 2023. We will issue you a pro-rated refund for any undelivered issues within 3-5 business days,” the company informed in an update.

The annual subscriptions will not renew at the end of their terms.

“Please contact the publisher directly to cancel your Print Newsstand subscription,” the company said.

A recent editorial in the August issue of Fantasy Magazine read that it is with “real sadness that we have to announce that October 2023 will be our last issue”.

“People will want to know why, of course, and the answer is the expected one: Unfortunately Fantasy never reached a point of paying for itself, and with the Kindle Periodicals mess it’s just not sustainable,” it added.

Last March, Amazon announced it will stop all of its print and Kindle magazine and newspaper subscriptions from next year.

“Since that announcement, independent publishers have been scrambling to figure out how to make up for the loss in income that would ensue when many of their subscribers would suddenly disappear,” reports The Verge.

Some publishers have been invited to become part of Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited programme, where people pay a monthly fee for access to books and “select” magazine subscriptions.

–IANS

na/dpb

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Musk fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal because he was ‘no fire-breathing dragon’
Next article
X now allows users to add community notes on misleading videos
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US