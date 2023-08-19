scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Amazon offers $25 per video on Inspire shopping feed, creators mock

By Agency News Desk
Amazon offers $25 per video on Inspire shopping feed, creators mock
Amazon | Inspire shopping feed

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) As companies like X (formerly Twitter) and Meta begin to pay creators on their platforms, Amazon is now offering influences $25 per video for its TikTok-style “Inspire” shopping feed. However, some creators are mocking the low Amazon payouts.

The e-commerce giant is offering $12,500 for a maximum of 500 videos, or $25 per qualifying video, according to an email the company shared with select influencers.

A screenshot of the email shared online read that Amazon is looking for videos that “could be a product review of two or more products, a product comparison video, a ranking video listing the best products in a certain category, or even gift inspiration featuring multiple products”.

Amazon was yet to make an official statement on the payout news.

Some creators went to social media platforms to mock the low payment.

“25$ per job lol Amazon can go find someone else to play that game,” one creator posted on X. “500 videos! Damn that’s a full time Job, haha,” another said.

Kyndhal, an Amazon influencer and mentor, posted: “Amazon is offering creators up to $12,500 to upload shoppable videos!! If you didn’t catch the last incentive, now is your time!”

A follower reacted: “SOOOOO, up to $25/video, LOL no thanks”.

Amazon launched the “Inspire” feed in December last year. It is an in-app shopping feed that offers personalised suggestions, allowing users to shop for items on the e-commerce platform.

The Amazon feed essentially looks like the feed offered by TikTok and Instagram Reels wherein users get short videos based on their interests.

–IANS

na/ksk

7
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
KBC 15: Abhishek Bachchan ‘spins’ the game as he turns host, Amitabh Bachchan takes the hot seat
Next article
Bangladesh opener Mohammad Naim Sheikh walks on fire for ‘mind-training’
This May Also Interest You
News

Cher is keenly focusing on saving animals, one elephant at a time

Sports

Danish Kaneria urges BCCI to 'consider' extending support to Indian blind cricket team

News

Jungkook ranks 24th in fifth week on British chart with 'Seven'

News

Sharad Malhotra found it a challenge to rap in 'Naughty Balma'

News

Rajinikanth meets UP Governor Anandiben Patel ahead of ‘Jailer’ screening in Lucknow

News

Jay Bhanushali reminisces about his longstanding friendship with Ayushmann Khurrana

Sports

Bangladesh opener Mohammad Naim Sheikh walks on fire for ‘mind-training’

News

KBC 15: Abhishek Bachchan ‘spins’ the game as he turns host, Amitabh Bachchan takes the hot seat

Health & Lifestyle

Severe Covid may cause long-term innate immune system changes: Study

Sports

USA secure qualification for 2024 U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup with victory at Americas Qualifier

Sports

I’m still driven to compete and play at the highest level, says England’s Adil Rashid

Technology

Payments processor checkout.com dumps Binance over regulatory concerns

News

Aradhana Sharma on co-star Ravie Dubey: 'He stands out as one of the most talented actors'

Lyrics

Gadar 2 – Chal Tere Ishq Mein Song Lyrics starring Utkarsh Sharma and Simratt Kaur 

News

Britney Spears opens up on her split with Sam Asghari

News

Former 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' contestant Puneet Superstar takes a dig at show with new song

Technology

Galaxy Z Flip5: Your pocketable friend for ultimate self-expression

News

Demi Lovato goes out full hard rock in new version of 'Confident' from her 'Revamped' LP

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US