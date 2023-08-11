scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Amazon plans to drop dozens of in-house brands as it battles costs, regulators

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 11 (IANS) Amazon is reportedly reducing the number of its in-house brands on its marketplace as it seeks to cut costs and avoid antitrust scrutiny.

According to The Verge, the retail giant plans on cutting 27 of its 30 private-label clothing brands.

The news was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Amazon has created dozens of private-label brands across a variety of departments over the years, the majority of which operate without Amazon branding, such as Solimo, Wag, and Mama Bear.

However, with this reduction, the tech giant will only have three in-house clothing brands — Amazon Essentials, Amazon Collection, and Amazon Aware.

“We always make decisions based on what our customers want, and we’ve learned that customers seek out our biggest brands — like Amazon Basics and Amazon Essentials — for great value with high-quality products at great price points,” Matt Taddy, vice president of Amazon Private Brands, was quoted as saying.

The company is also ditching some private-label furniture brands, including Rivet and Stone & Beam.

According to the report, Amazon will continue to sell products from the now-discontinued brands until they run out.

The tech giant had 2,43,000 products for sale from over 45 different private-label brands as of 2020.

Amazon’s decision to streamline its private label business coincides with the possibility of a US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) antitrust lawsuit, the report said.

Meanwhile, Amazon has posted strong financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, with net sales increasing 11 per cent to $134.4 billion and net income at $6.7 billion, compared with a net loss of $2 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Its Cloud arm AWS segment sales increased 12 per cent year-over-year to $22.1 billion.

AWS segment’s operating income was $5.4 billion, compared with an operating income of $5.7 billion in the second quarter of 2022.

–IANS

shs/prw

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
BharatPe launches new Android PoS machine for merchants
Next article
'Vijay Varma's versatility can take him to all kinds of places in the world,' says KJo
This May Also Interest You
News

'Vijay Varma's versatility can take him to all kinds of places in the world,' says KJo

Technology

BharatPe launches new Android PoS machine for merchants

Technology

Uttar Pradesh records maximum cases of cancer

News

Rob Lowe reveals why he walked out from critically acclaimed 'The West Wing'

Technology

Innovations, strategy drive realme's exceptional 51% Q2 growth in India

News

Josh Lucas shot underwater scenes for 6 to 8 hours for 'Black Demon'

Sports

Even Jadeja is not playing…don’t want anyone to miss key events, says Rohit on missing T20Is v Windies

News

Martin Sheen lends support to docu-film on US labour trafficking

News

Carry Minati's new rap single 'Jalwa' is inspired by Cleopatra

News

Parekh family set to return with 'Khichdi 2-Mission Paanthukistan' on Diwali

Technology

Gut microbiome can raise risk, severity of HIV, EBV disease

News

Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth reveal newborn son's name

News

Adam Sandler to star with daughters Sadie, Sunny in new film 'You Are So Not Invited…'

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare receives ‘Best power-packed performer of Television industry’ award

Technology

India's wearable market grows 53% in 1st half of 2023: Report

News

Payal Dev, Stebin Ben's 'Baarish Hai Jaanam' blends the magic of monsoon with romance

News

Drew Barrymore keeps daughters' iPads locked in her safe

Sports

Star pacer Diana Baig returns as Pakistan name squads for home white-ball series against South Africa

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US