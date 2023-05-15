scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Amazon to focus on using AI to speed up delivery services

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, May 15 (IANS) Amazon has said that it will be focusing on using artificial intelligence (AI) to speed up delivery services, aiming to minimise the distance between its products and customers, the media reported on Monday.

The Vice President of Customer Fulfillment and Global Operations Services for North America and Europe at Amazon, Stefano Perego, shed light on the remarkable ways in which the company harnesses the power of AI to revolutionise its logistics operations, highlighting transportation as one area, specifically in mapping and route planning, taking into account variables like the weather, reports CNBC.

Another area he highlighted is when customers search for products on Amazon to help them find the right goods.

“I think one area that we consider key in order to lower cost to serve is on inventory placement,” Perego was quoted as saying.

“So now, I’m pretty sure you’re familiar with the vast selection we offer to our customers. Imagine how complex is the problem of deciding where to place that unit of inventory. And to place it in a way that we reduce distance to fulfil to customers, and we increase speed of delivery,” he added.

Moreover, the report said that the tech giant has been focusing on a “regionalisation” effort to ship products to customers from warehouses near them rather than from elsewhere in the country.

However, doing so necessitates the use of technology capable of analysing data and patterns in order to forecast which products will be in demand and where.

This is where artificial intelligence comes in. If a product is closer to customers, Amazon will be able to provide same-day or next-day delivery, similar to what its Prime subscription service provides.

Amazon also employs robotics in its fulfilment centres to assist with repetitive tasks like lifting heavy packages.

According to the company, robotics handles 75 per cent of Amazon customer orders, the report said.

Meanwhile, Amazon has launched a new immersive shopping experience called “Amazon Anywhere”, which will allow users to buy physical products in games and apps.

The service introduces Amazon’s online marketplace into the world of video games and mobile apps, starting with Niantic’s new real-world augmented reality game Peridot.

–IANS

shs/prw/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Discussed with Nitish Rana that we will hit only loose balls, says Rinku Singh
Next article
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Dialogues: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s funny dialogues
This May Also Interest You
Dialogues

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Dialogues: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s funny dialogues

Sports

IPL 2023: Discussed with Nitish Rana that we will hit only loose balls, says Rinku Singh

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists create first humanised mouse model for rare genetic disease

Technology

Blackstone sells stake worth $450 mn in Indian firm IBS Software to Apax

News

Juhi Parmar makes OTT debut with new season of 'Yeh Meri Family'

News

Gautam Gulati is doing 'something really big on an international level'

Sports

If I've learned anything, it's work hard, train hard, says Usman Khawaja ahead of Ashes tour

Technology

BGMI developer Krafton's 'Road To Valor: Empires' crosses 3.35 Lakh downloads

Sports

IPL 2023: We got a little bit carried away in the powerplay, admits RR's Kumar Sangakkara

Sports

IPL 2023: I love the word Bhojpuri, says Graeme Smith

Sports

K.L. Rahul speaks up on social media trolling on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast

Health & Lifestyle

WHO advises against non-sugar sweeteners like stevia for weight control

Sports

Uncapped pacer Abdul Rahman named in Afghanistan's 15-member squad for ODI series against Sri Lanka

News

Amid rumours of dating Tom Cruise, Shakira is focusing on her family

Technology

300 mn Vi users move to Ericsson charging system in India, biggest globally

Technology

Discord reveals data breach following support agent hack

Technology

Xiaomi India joins United Way India to empower rural communities with sustainable energy

News

An injured Eijaz Khan limps in the opening scene of 'City of Dreams 3'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US