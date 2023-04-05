scorecardresearch
Amazon to shut online bookstore 'Book Depository' on April 26

By News Bureau

San Francisco, April 5 (IANS) Amazon has announced that it will shut down its UK-based online bookstore ‘Book Depository’, which it acquired in 2011, on April 26.

According to The Guardian, this comes after Amazon announced it had decided to ‘eliminate’ a number of positions across its Devices and Books businesses.

Stuart Felton and Andrew Crawford, former Amazon employees, founded Book Depository in 2004 with the mantra of selling ‘less of more’ rather than ‘more of less’, the report said.

The company sent out an email to vendors and publishing partners explaining that Book Depository will be closing and that the last date customers will be able to place orders is April 26.

“Over the coming weeks, we will complete a winding down of the business, including discontinuing our listings as a marketplace seller and closing our website,” Andy Chart, head of vendor management, was quoted as saying.

“I would like to take this opportunity to say a big thank you, from everyone at Book Depository and our book-loving customers, for your supportive partnership over the years in helping us to make printed books more accessible to readers around the world,” he added

The report said that this move is part of wider cutbacks at Amazon which it announced in January.

Meanwhile, Amazon has announced that it will be shutting down its go-to camera reviews website ‘DPReview’ in the near future after nearly 25 years of operation.

“The site will remain active until April 10, and the editorial team is still working on reviews and looking forward to delivering some of our best-ever content,” said Scott Everett, General Manager of DPReview.com.

–IANS

shs/prw/uk/

IPL 2023: Sai Sudharsan constructed the innings perfectly, says Anil Kumble
How social isolation impacts our energy
